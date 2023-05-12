Cricket Australia Announce Big Bash League to Be Shortened from 2023-24 Season

The Big Bash League, Australia’s top Twenty20 cricket competition, is being shortened to a 44-game season from 2023-24, Cricket Australia announced on Friday as it brought forward changes in the tournament structure set to be implemented under the new broadcast deal. It is being shortened again in an attempt to counteract criticism that the BBL schedule is too long.

Cricket Australia on Friday said the league would be shortened to 10 games per franchise a year earlier than planned after it struck a deal with broadcasters, confirming the move from 56 to 40 regular-season games will happen this season.

The playoffs will also be tweaked, going from five teams qualifying to four, with a yet-to-be-determined four-match finals format. The tournament schedule is expected to be announced in July and matches will begin in December.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘India is Afraid of Losing to Pakistan in Pakistan..‘ – PCB Chairman’s Bizarre Claim on India’s Refusal to Travel to Pakistan

The reduction in men’s matches takes the competition back to 2017-18 when the eight-team Big Bash was in its prime.

The reduced competition timeframe should allow the season to be played entirely within the Christmas school holidays. It will also ensure marquee overseas players are available for a higher percentage of matches, along with giving a greater chance for Australia’s white-ball stars to play all matches.

Cricket Australia first indicated its desire to shorten the competition during last summer’s broadcast negotiations, with changes planned for 2024-25.

Both local broadcasters Foxtel and Seven had been open to bringing the change in sooner, but a number of deals had to be struck with club sponsors and to alter venue arrangements.

ALSO READ | Jay Shah Dedicates BCCI’s CNBC TV18’s IBLA ‘Game Changer‘ Award to India’s Women Cricketers

Advertisement

“A shortened BBL will allow us greater flexibility to ensure we can deliver the best possible fixture for clubs and fans, while providing a platform that allows players to continue to produce the world-class levels of cricket we’ve seen over the duration of the tournament," BBL general manager Alistair Dobson said.

“Whilst no changes have been made to the WBBL schedule, it’s vital that we make sure the tournament continues to be at the forefront of T20 Leagues as the global women’s game continues to evolve at a rapid rate," he added.

Advertisement

The Women’s Big Bash will remain unchanged from its 59-game season.

(With inputs from Agencies)