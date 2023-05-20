Cricket Australia Saddened by Passing of Former Skipper Brian Booth

Cricket Australia mourned the passing of former Australian and NSW captain Brian Booth MBE, at the age of 89. Booth is survived by his wife Judy and four daughters.

A graceful middle-order batter, Booth played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain. He scored 1773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.

A dual sport athlete, Booth represented Australia in hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

He was rewarded for his consistent performances with NSW with selection in the 1961 Ashes tour where he made his Test debut.

Booth then established himself as a fixture in the Australian middle order and was elevated to the vice-captaincy under Bob Simpson in 1964. He captained Australia in the first two Tests of the 1965-66 Ashes series in Simpson’s absence due to injury and illness.

Booth represented NSW in the Sheffield Shield on 93 occasions scoring 5574 runs at 43.5 and had a lifelong association with the St George DCC where he was a player, president and club patron until his passing.

He was also elected a Life Member of the MCC and in 1982 received an MBE from the Queen. He was inducted into the CNSW Hall of Fame in 2014.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO said: “Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends.

