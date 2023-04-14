Cricket Could be a Catalyst in Strengthening India's Bilateral Ties With Saudi Arabia

In an effort to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia, cricket could possibly be used as a catalyst in the near future.

There is a bright and growing possibility of the Indian cricket establishment travelling to Saudi shores very soon to try and set up the game there in some form. It could possibly be based on the idea of franchise-run T20 cricket.

However, at this stage, it is difficult to say whether a full-fledged T20 league is being planned along the lines of the IPL or just exhibition matches featuring IPL teams.

“Yes, talks are underway but it is not yet clear whether it will be a full tournament or just friendly fixtures with IPL teams in action. Cricket, however, has a future in Saudi for sure," an insider tracking developments told News18 CricketNext.

It is to be noted, though, that none of the existing IPL franchises, that have also invested in overseas leagues, have been spoken within this regard. BCCI has also not internally discussed such a proposition with its existing stakeholders, including potential broadcasters.

Over the last few years, Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest to be associated with the IPL.

Last year, Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, came on board as the sponsor of IPL’s Orange and Purple Cap. The deal was extended for this edition too.

Additionally, BCCI signed up Saudi Tourism as one of IPL’s official partners ahead of the ongoing season, replacing Unacademy, for the 2023 edition. The deal is likely to run for multiple years and was estimated at Rs 60 crore per season.

“Over the years, we have seen the Indian Premier League emerge as a dominant force on the global stage, generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem. For us, it’s an exciting prospect that the Saudi Tourism Authority has immense faith in the power of IPL to bring countries together.

“We believe that the partnership will help promote Saudi’s unique and diverse offering and position it as the leading leisure and tourism destination in the world. This partnership will create newer opportunities for cricket in Saudi and strengthen the sport in the region," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said on Saudi Tourism coming on board.

