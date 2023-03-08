Cricket Icon MS Dhoni Joins Viacom18 as Brand Ambassador

Viacom18 announced India’s most celebrated cricket captain and four-time IPL-winning skipper MS Dhoni as their Brand Ambassador. Dhoni will amplify the network’s vision for making live sports viewing synonymous with digital.

Dhoni, one of the most revered players in world cricket, will work with Viacom18 to make digital the preferred platform for fans to watch their favourite sport. The Chennai Super Kings icon will participate in several network initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and his social media accounts. Fondly known as ‘Thala’, he will feature in JioCinema’s upcoming TATA IPL campaign.

“I truly believe that watching sports is best enjoyed when you can catch your favourite action on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home but with interactivity, choice and personalisation, something that only a digital platform can offer," said MS Dhoni. “JioCinema is taking the proposition to a whole new level by engaging with fans in ways one could never think of. I can’t wait to be part of this paradigm shift and what is the future of sports viewing."

“MS Dhoni’s leadership and game-changing abilities are well-documented, but his humble and grounded personality resonates with the digital natives, who value authenticity and transparency," said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Dhoni has set unparalleled benchmarks and evolved rapidly, which aligns with our vision and proposition on how sports viewing is best experienced on digital."

“The peaks MS Dhoni continues to scale come through his innate ability to adapt and innovate, and that makes him a perfect fit for Viacom18’s ground-breaking digital-first offerings," said MS Dhoni’s Manager (Midas Deals), Swaminathan Sankar. “Dhoni’s pan-India appeal will fortify the network’s ambition to reach out to every possible cricket fan and sports viewer."

The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature for over 700mn+ internet users through the 2023 edition of TATA IPL.

JioCinema, which is available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

