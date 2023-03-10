Daily Cricket News Updates: Khawaja, Green Put Australia in Cruise Control in 4th Test; RCB vs Warriorz in WPL 2023

Written By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:59 IST
New Delhi, India
It was a dominant display from Australia on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The visitors finished with a total of 255/4 at stumps, with Usman Khawaja notching his first ton against India.
Khawaja returned unbeaten at 104, while Cameron Green also looked dangerous, having missed his half-century by just a solitary run on Day 1. Read More
Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2023 campaign. On Friday morning, MI’s Twitter handle gave the fans a glimpse of the new jersey which will be donned by the five-time IPL champs.
Australia captain Pat Cummins’ mother Maria Cummins passed away on Thursday night after a long battle with illness. Cricket Australia confirmed the development on Friday morning through a social media post, stating that the Australian players will don black armbands on the second day of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test as a mark of respect.
Normalcy returns on Day 2 after a massive celebration of cricketing rivalry between India and Australia as the two PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese arrived to watch Day 1 live.
Usman Khawaja returned not out at 104 while Cameron Green was batting at 49 at stumps on Day 1 and they will resume Australia’s inning from 255/4 on Day 2. India will hope to bounce back on Friday after a tough outing yesterday. Stay tuned to out daily cricket updates for all the latest happenings from the world of cricket.
Meanwhile, for Rohit Sharma’s men, their aim will be to silence Khawaja and restrict Australia to a modest total.
For India, Mohammed Shami took 2 wickets on the first day, while Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja both chipped in with a solitary wicket each. It wasn’t a day for the spinners but Shami did impress, and so did Umesh Yadav.
Australia will resume action on Day 2 from 255/4, with Khawaja at 104 and Green at 49.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka is also looking to challenge India for the World Test Championship final berth. The Lankan Lions have travelled to New Zealand looking to find a way into the WTC final.
In their first innings, Sri Lanka scored 255, while New Zealand struggled a bit and lost 3 wickets early.
Apart from Sri Lanka and New Zealand’s first Test, there is also the Women’s Premier League match tonight between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.
On Thursday, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the top-of-the-table clash. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side thus consolidated their place at the top.
In tonight’s clash, RCB will look to pick up their first win in the WPL 2023, after losing their most recent game to Gujarat Giants. After 3 matches, Smriti Mandhana’s side is yet to win a single match.
The Warriorz meanwhile also lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals, and they are in third place, hoping to surpass DC in the league table with a victory tonight.
