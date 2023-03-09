Daily Cricket News Live Updates: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese Arrive For IND vs AUS 4th Test; DC Take on MI in WPL 2023

With Rohit Sharma’s men leading the series 2-1, they will eye the opportunity to win the final match with the Prime Ministers of both nations in attendance, Narendra Modi joined by Anthony Albanese by his side.

Apart from a place in the final of the World Test Championship, there will also be a celebration of 75 years of cricket and friendship between India and Australia. Prior to the toss, both the Prime Ministers were felicitated by the BCCI president Roger Binny as well as secretary Jay Shah.

PM Modi and PM Albanese handed over the baggy blue and the baggy green caps to the two respective skippers Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

After a lot of talk about the pitches in Indore, it remains to be seen how the pitch in the Narendra Modi Stadium behaves for the series decider.

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first, and he named an unchanged side, whereas Rohit made one change to his team, Mohammed Shami replacing Mohammed Siraj.

Apart from India vs Australia 4th Test, the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will also take place simultaneously.

Sri Lanka are the only other side that can still have a chance of reaching the final of WTC, so fans will be keeping a quick eye on that fixture as well.

At tea, Sri Lanka put up a total of 209/3 after 50 overs with rain halting play.

Last but not the least, the Women’s Premier League match between table toppers Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is also set to take place later in the evening.

Both DC and MI are undefeated in the tournament so far, having won both of their matches so far and thus it should be a cracking contest when Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians face off against Delhi Capitals.

