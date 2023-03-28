Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's Father Found After Going Missing from Pune Home

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s father Mahadev Jadhav was found hours after he went missing from their Pune home on Monday, a police official said.

As per Kedar Jadhav’s complaint at Alankar police station, his 75-year-old father, who suffers from dementia, had left their Kothrud home for a morning walk and was last seen exiting the gate of the housing complex.

Mahadev Jadhav was found in Mundhwa area, the official said.

“His condition is fine and he has been reunited with his family," Senior Inspector Ajit Lakde of Mundhwa police station said.

Kedar Jadhav posted a photo on his Instagram story.

Currently, Kedar Jadhav is in Chennai preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will turn out for Chennai Super Kings.

Kedar Jadhav, 37, made his Team India debut on November 16, 2014, against Sri Lanka, and he played his final ODI against New Zealand on February 8, 2020. Kedar has played in 73 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals and has scored 122 runs at an average of 20 and 1389 runs at an average of 42 respectively.

