Home » Cricket Home » Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's Father Found After Going Missing from Pune Home

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's Father Found After Going Missing from Pune Home

Kedar Jadhav's father, Mahadev Jadhav, was found in Mundhwa area in Pune after being missing on Monday

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 00:01 IST

Pune, India

Kedar Jadhav and his father Mahadev (News18.com)
Kedar Jadhav and his father Mahadev (News18.com)

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s father Mahadev Jadhav was found hours after he went missing from their Pune home on Monday, a police official said.

As per Kedar Jadhav’s complaint at Alankar police station, his 75-year-old father, who suffers from dementia, had left their Kothrud home for a morning walk and was last seen exiting the gate of the housing complex.

Mahadev Jadhav was found in Mundhwa area, the official said.

“His condition is fine and he has been reunited with his family," Senior Inspector Ajit Lakde of Mundhwa police station said.

RELATED NEWS

Kedar Jadhav posted a photo on his Instagram story.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

Currently, Kedar Jadhav is in Chennai preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will turn out for Chennai Super Kings.

Kedar Jadhav, 37, made his Team India debut on November 16, 2014, against Sri Lanka, and he played his final ODI against New Zealand on February 8, 2020. Kedar has played in 73 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals and has scored 122 runs at an average of 20 and 1389 runs at an average of 42 respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: March 28, 2023, 00:01 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 00:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!