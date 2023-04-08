Home » Cricket Home » 'CSK are Difficult to Beat on Any Ground': Ex-IND Cricketer Warns MI Ahead of 'El Clasico' of IPL 2023

'CSK are Difficult to Beat on Any Ground': Ex-IND Cricketer Warns MI Ahead of 'El Clasico' of IPL 2023

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif cautioned Mumbai Indians to not take CSK lightly because MS Dhoni is known for comebacks

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 10:20 IST

Mumbai, India

CSK to play against MI in the 1000th IPL Match (iplt20.com)
CSK to play against MI in the 1000th IPL Match (iplt20.com)

The ‘El Classico’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here and the iconic clash will see Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings squaring off against each other. The encounter will also mark the 1000th IPL game which will commence after the Rajasthan Royals face off against Delhi Capitals in the first electrifying encounter of the doubleheader.

After a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma & Co are back in Mumbai to play their first game at home this season. On the other hand, Dhoni’s CSK had a homecoming party last earlier this week where they had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs at the Chepauk.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

The anticipation is always high when these two teams come across each other. Prior to the game, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif cautioned Mumbai Indians to not take CSK lightly because MS Dhoni is known for comebacks.

RELATED NEWS

“MI always look strong at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground. In such a situation, MI will have to work hard at Wankhede to get their first two points of this season," Kaif told Star Sports.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cited the example of GT, LSG, RCB, and CSK - who won their first home games in TATA IPL 2023 - and backed Rohit Sharma and his Blue Brigade to come on top.

“It is difficult to pick one winner between MI and CSK but since MI is playing at home this time, they have better chances of winning this game," Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

Former Indian batter Yusuf Pathan said the crowd would want Dhoni to entertain them, adding that Mumbai Indians are difficult to beat at home.

Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Indians to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home.

“There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium so far and MI have won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Indians are definitely going to pocket those two vital points," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 10:15 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 10:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics