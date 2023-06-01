'Even Ben Stokes Would be Embarrassed': Fans Troll Barmy Army for Tweet Celebrating CSK's IPL 2023 Triumph

The Barmy Army – a fan community of England cricket team – was trolled by users on Twitter after they dropped a congratulatory tweet for two countrymen Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali following Chennai Super Kings’ historic IPL triumph.

Following Chennai’s five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final, the Barmy Army shared a photograph of Stokes and Ali in the Chennai outfit while extending their greetings to the allrounder duo.

The tweet read, “Congrats Ben and Mo."

Fans began pointing out that Stokes rarely featured for Chennai in the IPL.

Shelling out a bizarre reference to an online survival game, PUBG, a fan labelled Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali’s victory as “Chicken Dinner with O Kills."

A Chennai fan made a stern remark, commenting, “Ben Stokes doesn’t deserve any congratulations for this achievement."

Some seemed hopeful of Stokes and Moeen becoming two crucial components of the Chennai unit in the coming seasons.

“Moeen and Ben are champion players, and I am glad when CSK picked them up. They might not have contributed much this season but I am sure they will do very well for CSK in the upcoming seasons," the user wrote.

One user assumed that even Stokes would get embarrassed after seeing this tweet from the Barmy Army.

Here are some other reactions:

CSK broke the bank at the IPL mini-auction to acquire the service of the England allrounder.

The England Test captain joined the the IPL giants for a staggering price of Rs 16.25 crore, becoming one of the biggest purchases of this season.

The Chennai fans were hopeful of being entertained by Stokes but fitness concerns cut short his participation.

Stokes could only feature in two group games in the IPL 2023 and looked quite pale on both occasions. He has scored 15 runs in total while bowling just one over this season. Even after getting recovered, Stokes was seen sitting in the Chennai dugout.

Moen, however, was a more constant name on the team sheet, playing 15 games this season. Though Ali appeared to be quiet with the bat, his bowling came to the rescue in several fixtures. In a match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk, he was able the change the course of the game with a four-wicket haul.

In his 15 appearances, Ali took nine wickets, while aggregating 124 runs with the bat.