CSK vs LSG: Check Dream11 Team, Captain, Vice-captain For Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated 20-over battle is slated to be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their first game of the tournament, CSK endured much disappointment, falling short of defending champions Gujarat Titans in an away fixture.

A lack of maturity in the bowling department was mostly responsible for the loss. Their batting, except Ruturaj Gaikwad, also looked quite pale. These issues should be addressed immediately by the Yellow Army to get back on the winning track.

Lucknow Super Giants outclassed Delhi Capitals in their season opener. Even after having a slower start, their batting unit managed to post a 190-plus score on the board. The Lucknow bowling lineup was equally brilliant with Mark Wood wrapping up the game with five wickets. Completely destroyed by the lethal bowling attack, Delhi Capitals went on to suffer a massive 50-run defeat.

CSK vs LSG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

CSK vs LSG Live Streaming

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

CSK vs LSG Match Details

The CSK vs LSG IPL match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 3, at 7:30 pm IST.

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK vs LSG Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

CSK vs LSG Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

