'CSK's Performance at Home Hasn't Been Foolproof This Year': India Legend Ahead of IPL 2023 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings will be playing at home in the first qualifier of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans and the familiar conditions should make it a little easier for the four time champions, especially considering this will be the first time that the visitors will be playing at Chepauk.

While CSK have made the venue their fortress over the years, this year, it hasn’t been one considering they have lost three out of seven matches played here so far. They have suffered defeats to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Even CSK coach Stephen Fleming has admitted the conditions have changed when compared to earlier seasons.

“We are still not too sure about our conditions in Chennai, other years we were pretty sure but it’s changed a little bit this year," Fleming said at the post-match conference.

India spin legend Harbhajan Singh who has represented CSK in the past, says CSK will have the home advantage but their performance hasn’t been ‘foolproof’.

“The contest between CSK and GT will be intense as both teams know how to win big games. CSK playing at home is a big advantage, they know the conditions well but somewhere their performance at home hasn’t been foolproof this year. So this makes things interesting but CSK looks a completely different side when it plays in the playoffs. I am really looking forward to this match," he told Star Sports.

CSK finished ninth last season but have bounced back to where they belong this year. Harbhajan thinks that the performance of their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a big reason why Chennai finished second on the points table.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway come to the ground with full preparation. They have been complimenting each other very well this season. They have given good starts to CSK and scored runs in abundance and entertained the spectators. The team whose openers play well, tend to score well and that is why CSK are in a good position today," he said.