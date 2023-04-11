CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming assignment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The high-voltage is slated to take place on April 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Chennai Super Kings are returning home on the back of a commanding victory against Mumbai Indians. The Yellow Army outclassed their arch-rivals in every aspect, winning the one-sided affair by 7 wickets. After losing the maiden fixture, Chennai have found their groove in the tournament, registering two back-to-back victories.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are also enjoying good form this year. The Sanju Samson-led side, winning two of their three matches, is currently second in the points table. Their only defeat came against Punjab Kings in the second game. The last fixture saw Rajasthan getting the better of Delhi Capitals, who lost by a huge margin of 57 runs.

CSK vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

CSK vs RR Live Streaming

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

CSK vs RR Match Details

The CSK vs RR IPL match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 pm IST.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs RR Probable XIs:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dubey, Mitchell Santner, Magala, MS Dhoni(C), Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(C), Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

CSK vs RR Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

