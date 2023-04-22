'It's the Last Phase of my Career...': MS Dhoni Drops a Major Hint About his Future with CSK as a Player

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni shared his feelings about getting massive crowd support wherever he plays in IPL. After his team beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at Chepauk Stadium and the fans waited for his views at the post-match presentation. Dhoni, who is 41 years old, himself admitted that it is the last phase of his cricketing career and he wants to enjoy it however long he plays in the mega Indian Premier League. There are several speculations that the ongoing season is Dhoni’s last and he is expected to announce his retirement after IPL 2023.

“Whatever said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. It’s important to enjoy it. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

Chennai Super Kings registered a clinical 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as the bowlers put up their A-game on the table to restrict the visitors to 134/7. While Devon Conway slammed an unbeaten 77 runs to make things easy for the Yellow Army at Chepauk.

Talking about Matheesha Pathirana, whose action is similar to Lasith Malinga, Dhoni said that it’s difficult to score runs against him.

“You need time to pick his action (Pathirana). We have seen with Malinga - someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it’s difficult to score off him," he added.

Dhoni won the toss on Friday but admitted that he was a bit unsure about chasing the target.

“I was hesitant to bat second because I had that feeling there won’t be a lot of dew. When there are chances dew, you have to bat second," he added.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter further said that it was the spinners who set up the game for them in the middle overs and the pacers followed it up well in the final stage.

“Overall the middle overs was the setup. Fast bowlers bowled very well in the last few overs. I always tell them that first preference of field setting is with you," he said.

Dhoni also contributed well for the team from behind the stumps as he took one catch, claimed one stumping and produced a run-out. He mentioned it to Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation that he should have got the catch of the match award.

“Still they didn’t give me best catch. I felt it was a fantastic catch. A long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Definitely old, can’t shy away from that," he concluded.

