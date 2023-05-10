CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs, Head-To-Head Record, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will see a showdown between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. This is the first time the two teams will be squaring off during IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals are undergoing a resurgence, having recently claimed a comprehensive victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Chennai Super Kings pose a formidable challenge, given the home-ground advantage and favorable playing conditions.

Chennai Super Kings are in high spirits after a resounding win against the Mumbai Indians, with the team looking like a well oiled machine.

The return of Deepak Chahar has bolstered their bowling lineup, adding to their already impressive performance on the field. Captain MS Dhoni strategic use of his bowlers has also been an asset to the team.

Fantasy Player Picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

David Warner has found his range - he is now willing to take down bowlers in the powerplay overs and this makes him a threat in Chennai. However, he needs to be wary of the swing bowlers in Deepak Chahar. He can be the captain of the side.

For Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked good all season and he will once again be expected to get the team off to a cracking start. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have played each other 27 times in the IPL. CSK have won 17 matches while the Delhi Capitals have been winners in 10 matches. Once again, CSK come into this match as the favourites.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Devon Conway

Batters: David Warner, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs DC Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg