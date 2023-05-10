IPL 2023 Highlights CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals by 27 Runs

CSK vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at Chepauk in an IPL 2023 clash on Wednesday. Chasing 168, DC struggled their way to 140/8 and thus suffered a seventh defeat of the season.

Rilee Rossouww and Manish Pandey stitched a partnership but the asking rate kept rising as Chennai Super Kings took control. DC kept losing wickets which complicated the matter.

Earlier, DC were left wobbling after losing three wickets early in the chase. Mitchell Marsh was run out for 5 after a miscommunication with Manish Pandey.

Deepak Chahar got rid of Delhi Capitals openers successive overs to jolt the visitors early in the chase of 168.

On a slow Chennai wicket, several CSK batters got the start but none could convert them into something substantial. Credit to DC bowlers as they kept landing blows to dent the progress whenever a CSK batter looked threatning. MS Dhoni struck 20 off 9 to help them finish with 167/8.

Earlier, Shivam Dube tried upping the ante and succeeded to an extent before falling to Mitchell Marsh on 25 off 12.

Chennai Super Kings struggled to force the issue against Delhi Capitals spinners. After Axar Patel’s twin blows, Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav also struck to keep CSK on the backfoot.

Axar struck twice to get rid of both Chennai Super Kings in his successive overs. He first trapped Devon Conway LBW on 10 before having Ruturaj Gaikwad hole out at long-off on 24.

CSK won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk.

DC have made one change to their playing XI bringing in Lalit Yadav for Manish Pandey. MS Dhoni said the pitch is dry and thinks if may slow down later in the night.

Delhi Capitals have shown signs of improvement. Four wins from their last five IPL 2023 matches certainly indicate considering the five defeats in a row they endured at the start of the season. Their batters are firing, especially the overseas recruits but David Warner, a figure of consistency when DC were struggling, has suddenly lost his touch when others have made rapid progress. He did score a half-century in DC’s first win but since then has scored 45 in the next four innings including a duck. Fortunately, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh have produced sparkling efforts with the bat. And with Rilee Rossouw also showing some form, DC top-order appears quite solid now.

They face a big challenge in Chennai Super Kings tonight. It will be the first time that these two teams are clashing this season with the reverse fixture scheduled for the next weekend. CSK have been quite sorted and steadily have shown improvement across departments. And at Chepauk, they will hope to consolidate the second spot on the table, hoping to maintain a comfortable distance from the other challengers for the playoffs spot.

DC, currently at the bottom of the pile, will join the tight race for the playoffs should they win tonight.

CSK vs DC Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal