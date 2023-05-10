IPL 2023 Highlights CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals by 27 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Chennai, India
Chennai Super Kings sauntered to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals to take another step towards sealing a playoff berth on Wednesday night. On a slow track, CSK didn’t allow DC batters an inch after setting them a stiff target of 168. DC were left in early trouble when Deepak Chahar struck twice to get rid of both their openers before the run out big-hitting Mitchell Marsh on 5. Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey did add 59 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings but not quick enough as the pressure of ever rising asking rate got the better of them. Pandey fell on 27 while Rossouw made 35. Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets in the slog overs as DC finished with 140/8. CSK opted to bat first and several of their batters got the start but just when they began finding boundaries regularly, DC hit back. Shivam Dube’s middle-order surge and a cameo from MS Dhoni dragged CSK to what 167/8 which proved more than enough.
Dot ball to finish the over and the match. Delhi Capitals finish with 140/8 in 20 overs and that means Chennai Super Kings have won by 27 runs - their seventh win of IPL 2023. A big win for the hosts.
Bowled’em! Matheesha Pathirana gets his revenge on Lalit Yadav after being clubbed for a hat-trick of fours. Change of pace from Pathirana and the ball sneaks past to crash onto the stumps.
Moeen Ali hits the bull’s eye. Ripal Patel gets a top edge but the bowler Tushar Deshpande cannot get there in time for the catch. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali is nearby as he picks up the ball and unleashes a direct hit at the striker’s end as Ripal is heading back after Aman Khan doesn’t react for a single.
Aman Khan has walked in to join Ripal Patel. He lines up a flick but misses it with the ball deflecting off the pad for four leg byes. 12 runs and a wicket in it.
WICKET! Matheesha Pathirana with a clever change of pace to fool Axar Patel. The DC batter didn’t pick out the slower one and was a little too early into his shot. And he ended up hitting it high with Ajinkya Rahane taking a well-judged catch. Axar scored 21 off 12.
Axar Patel lofts one from Maheesh Theekshana over long-off for a superb six. Ripal Patel swung at the final delivery but was beaten all ends. 11 runs from the over. DC need 60 off 18
With a couple, Axar Patel brings up Delhi Capitals’ 100 in 16.3 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana bowls a low full toss and Axar Patel thrashes it through extra cover for a four. DC need plenty of these. Required rate is closing in on 18 now. 6 runs from the second over of Pathirana.
3 runs and a wicket in the final over of Ravindra Jadeja. He finishes with figures of 1/16. DC need 77 off 30 now. Ripal Patel and Axar Patel are the two batters.
WICKET! And Ravindra Jadeja gets a wicket against his name. Rilee Rossouw had to go for big shots. Jadeja fires it full and Rossouw saw the opportunity - went for a slog-sweep but is disappointed to have picked out a fielder in the deep. He scored 35 off 37.
Ripal Patel walks in in next. Moeen Ali finishes his final over conceding just 4 runs in it. DC need 80 off 36 now. Can they pull this off or is it too late now?
WICKET! Matheesha Pathirana breaks the partnership. Bowls a 149kphs yorker that pins Manish Pandey deep into the crease - plumb. Umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Pandey made 27 off 29.
Chennai Super Kings quite at ease right now, operating with spinners. Four singles from the third over of Moeen Ali. Manish Pandey or Rilee Russouw will have to start finding boundaries - at least one of them should.
7 runs from the third over of Ravindra Jadeja. Delhi Capitals need 96 off 54 now.
Just two singles in the second over of Moeen Ali. The asking rate is well over 10 now. Rilee Rossouw on 25 off 24, Manish Pandey on 16 off 19. Wonder when we will see DC breaking the shackles. They have to soon enough. This isn’t an easy wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja bowls one full and Rilee Rossouw thrashes it through covers for a four. 8 runs from it. DC need 106 off 66 now. Time-out.
7 runs from the first over of Moeen Ali. It would have turned out to be a tight over but for one mistake from the offie as he dropped one in the arc for Manish Pandey who slammed it over the bowler’s head for a six.
Manish Pandey goes downtown to bring up Delhi Capitals’ 50 with half a dozen off Moeen Ali.
Five dot balls and just a single in the first over of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The required rate is now 9.23 per over.
Spin introduced in Maheesh Theekshana. Five singles in it. DC need 121 off 84 now.
This should help DC get some momentum going. Deepak Chahar continues and Rilee Rossouw pulls a short delivery over deep backward square leg region for a six. A delivery later, he punches one through mid-off for a four. Manish Pandey was lucky that his airy drive went past the fielder at mid-on who made an attempt for a catch but the ball was far and raced away for four.15 runs from it.
A run out and just two runs in the second over of Tushar Deshpande. DC 27/3 in 4 overs. Rilee Rossouw joins Manish Pandey.
Disaster for Delhi Capitals. That’s a poor call from Manish Pandey and it results in Mitchell Marsh’s run out for 5. Defended to cover and Pandey calls Marsh for a quick single. Marsh was quick off the blocks and by the time Pandey realised the run wasn’t there, Marsh was was halfway down the track. Ajinkya Rahane spotted that as he fielded and ran towards the non-striker’s end to finish the job. Poor from DC.
Deepak Chahar finishes his over with a full toss which Mitchell Marsh puts away for a four. 12 runs and a wicket in it.
WICKET! CSK have got their man. Phillip Salt had just cleared the deep midwicket boundary for a six off Deepak Chahar. And the bowler bowled a slower one outside off forcing Salt to reach for it. A mistimed shot and Ambati Rayudu takes a decent catch at mid-on. Salt scored 17 off 11
Deepak Chahar continues. And Phillip Salt is too early into his shot and the ball crashes on his ribs. He went for a pull and looks in considerable pain. Out walks the team physio.
Phillip Salt takes on Tushar Deshpande. The DC opener gets off the mark with a flick for four and then clears the long-on for a six. A single off the last helps him keep the strike. A good over for Delhi this - 12 runs in it.
Chennai Super Kings reviewed a not out lbw decision given in favour of Phil Salt. And replay confirm there was an inside edge. CSK lose review. 1 runs and a wicket in it.
WICKET! A big blow to Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar is delighted. DC have lost their captain David Warner for a 2-ball duck. Outside off and Warner half-heartedly punches it to cover where Ajinkya Rahane takes a couple of steps to his left for an easy catch.
CSK vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at Chepauk in an IPL 2023 clash on Wednesday. Chasing 168, DC struggled their way to 140/8 and thus suffered a seventh defeat of the season.
Rilee Rossouww and Manish Pandey stitched a partnership but the asking rate kept rising as Chennai Super Kings took control. DC kept losing wickets which complicated the matter.
Earlier, DC were left wobbling after losing three wickets early in the chase. Mitchell Marsh was run out for 5 after a miscommunication with Manish Pandey.
Deepak Chahar got rid of Delhi Capitals openers successive overs to jolt the visitors early in the chase of 168.
On a slow Chennai wicket, several CSK batters got the start but none could convert them into something substantial. Credit to DC bowlers as they kept landing blows to dent the progress whenever a CSK batter looked threatning. MS Dhoni struck 20 off 9 to help them finish with 167/8.
Earlier, Shivam Dube tried upping the ante and succeeded to an extent before falling to Mitchell Marsh on 25 off 12.
Chennai Super Kings struggled to force the issue against Delhi Capitals spinners. After Axar Patel’s twin blows, Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav also struck to keep CSK on the backfoot.
Axar struck twice to get rid of both Chennai Super Kings in his successive overs. He first trapped Devon Conway LBW on 10 before having Ruturaj Gaikwad hole out at long-off on 24.
CSK won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk.
DC have made one change to their playing XI bringing in Lalit Yadav for Manish Pandey. MS Dhoni said the pitch is dry and thinks if may slow down later in the night.
Delhi Capitals have shown signs of improvement. Four wins from their last five IPL 2023 matches certainly indicate considering the five defeats in a row they endured at the start of the season. Their batters are firing, especially the overseas recruits but David Warner, a figure of consistency when DC were struggling, has suddenly lost his touch when others have made rapid progress. He did score a half-century in DC’s first win but since then has scored 45 in the next four innings including a duck. Fortunately, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh have produced sparkling efforts with the bat. And with Rilee Rossouw also showing some form, DC top-order appears quite solid now.
They face a big challenge in Chennai Super Kings tonight. It will be the first time that these two teams are clashing this season with the reverse fixture scheduled for the next weekend. CSK have been quite sorted and steadily have shown improvement across departments. And at Chepauk, they will hope to consolidate the second spot on the table, hoping to maintain a comfortable distance from the other challengers for the playoffs spot.
DC, currently at the bottom of the pile, will join the tight race for the playoffs should they win tonight.
CSK vs DC Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
