IPL 2023 Latest Points Table after CSK vs DC Match: Chennai Super Kings Move to 2nd; Faf Du Plessis Orange Cap Leader, Mohammad Shami Leads Purple Cap Race

Chennai Super Kings produces an all-round performance to outclass Delhi Capitals at home on Wednesday night. Captain MS Dhoni took a well calculated call to bat first expecting the pitch to get difficult for batting later in the game.

And his prediction came true. Not that CSK batters had a blast. They too struggled to put good scores. However, what they were able to do was add runs quickly and the innings from Shivam Dube and Dhoni proved decisive as the pair dragged CSK to 167/8 on a track where spinners were dominant.

However, DC lost three wickets inside four overs including both their openers - David Warner and Phil Salt to Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Marsh to a terrible mix-up. When spinners were introduced, the put the squeeze on DC batters and in the death overs, Matheesha Pathirana was unleashed who finished with three wickets in yet another impressive performance. DC managed 140/8.

The win was CSK’s seventh in 12 matches and with that, they have taken their points tally to 15. They remain second on the table, right behind Gujarat Titans who have 16 points from 11 matches.

Mumbai Indians are third with 12 points from 11 matches while Lucknow Super Giants complete the top-three with 11 points from as many matches.

For DC, it was their seventh defeat and they remain at the bottom of the standings with just eight points from 11 matches.

Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore continues to lead the race for Orange Cap with 576 runs from 11 innings. The top-three hasn’t changed after CSK vs DC with Yashavi Jaiswal (477) second and Shubman Gill (469) third.

Devon Conway missed a chance to break into the top-three after scoring 10 runs which took his tally to 468 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad though has crossed the 400-run mark and has moved ahead of Jos Buttler now.

Purple Cap

CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande was wicketless in three overs and thus missed the opportunity to become the purple cap holder. He remains tied with Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan on wickets tally.

Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket and thus moved to the seventh spot with 16 wickets to his name. Arshdeep Singh has 16 wickets as well but Jadeja is ahead on the table thanks to a better economy rate.