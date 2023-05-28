CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023 Final: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

The grand finale of the TATA IPL 2023 is set to unfold this Sunday as the mighty Chennai Super Kings prepare to take on against the formidable Gujarat Titans. These two teams have showcased phenomenal skills and prowess throughout the tournament, earning their well-deserved spot in this climactic showdown.

Chennai Super Kings have been nothing short of exceptional, triumphing in 8 out of their 14 league stage matches. Their remarkable performance secured them a commendable second position on the points table, cementing their status as true contenders. In a stunning display of resilience and determination, they overcame the defending champions in Qualifier 1, emerging victorious and securing their coveted spot in the finals.

Fantasy Player Picks for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form - he smashed a superb ton in the last match against Mumbai Indians and will be a key player once again against the Chennai Super Kings. He has been in sterling form in Ahmedabad and will be needed to step up and make his presence felt. He can be the captain of your fantasy side.

For Chennai Super Kings, Devon Conway will be keen to be stamp his authority on the final. He has been in consistent form for Chennai Super Kings and will be the main man for Chennai considering his experience. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Both sides have met each other on 4 occasions where Gujarat Titans have won three games while Chennai Super Kings have won the most recent match between the two sides.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs GT Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni©(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad

What are the full squads of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

CSK vs GT Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade