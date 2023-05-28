CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast And Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The stage is all set for an enthralling showdown in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between a spirited Gujarat Titans (GT) and the 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (MI). GT encountered a setback in Qualifier 1 against CSK, but they bounced back to smash Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book their spot in the final.

CSK will be a confident side, after having beaten the Titans recently. However, they will be wary of their overall record against the reigning champions. They have also not been very successful in Ahmedabad.

The conditions in Ahmedabad could assist the stroke makers, the bowling attack of both the sides will need to stand up. Gujarat Titans hold a slight advantage as they have a well-rounded bowling attack.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans hosted Mumbai Indians in the last IPL game in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans put in a dominant performance with the bat and posted 233 runs. MI swung hard, but the runs were just too many for them.

What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi is 170.

CSK vs GT Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other four times in the IPL. While GT has won three matches, CSK has managed to win one match.

CSK vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi is expected to be another batting beauty that will assist the stroke-makers. There will also be assistance for fast bowlers who can get good bounce after hitting the deck. Dew could be factor, but the captain could still want to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to set fair on May 28. The temperature is expected to around 32°C on the match day with 28% humidity and 13 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.