'Final is Going to be My Last Game': CSK Star Announces IPL Retirement, Says 'No U-turn'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu will be playing his last IPL match on Sunday night when his team will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. The veteran batter confirmed the development through a tweet hours before the season finale in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Twitter, Rayudu said playing in the IPL has been quite a journey which he has enjoyed throughout. He also added that he won’t change his mind after making the announcement on Sunday.

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn," Rayudu tweeted.

Rayudu joined CSK back in 2018. But before that, he spent a brief time with Mumbai Indians. He won the title thrice with Rohit Sharma & Co. in the years 2013, 2015 and 2017 before being signed by the Chennai Super Kings.

Rayudu made a roaring debut for Chennai in 2018, which also remains his best season in terms of runs. He scored 602 runs in 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 151 and also notched up his only IPL century. The same year, CSK made a return after the 2-year ban and won the 3rd title. Rayudu was also a part of the winning team in 2021, which saw hitting at a strike rate of 151.17 in 16 matches.

However, the Hyderabad batter has been struggling to score consistently since last year. In 2022, Rayudu announced his retirement mid-way through the season but later, backtracked from the statement and continued to represent the side.

His poor run continued in 2023 where in 15 matches, he could only amass 139 runs at a below-par average of 15.44 and didn’t get to score even a single fifty.