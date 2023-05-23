CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Dream 11 Team Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will see a showdown between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of this season. Gujarat Titans were the best side in the league stage as they won 10 of their 14 games and took the top spot. They were clinical in their last league match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and are a side in roaring form.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings come into the first qualifier after winning 8 of their 14 games this season. They ended in the second position on the points table with 17 points against their name. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals in their last match and are in top form.

Fantasy Player Picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Ruturaj Gaikwad has found his range - he was excellent in their last match against Delhi Capitals and should be a threat in home conditions. He will be the main man against Gujarat Titans’ seamers.

For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill will be the main man. He comes on the back of two back-to-back tons in his last two matches and is in cracking form.

Head To Head Records

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have played each other 3 times in the IPL and CSK are yet to beat Hardik Pandya & Co. GT leads 3-0.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal

CSK vs GT Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

CSK vs GT Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma