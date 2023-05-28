CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans to Win 5th Title

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:52 IST
Ahmedabad, India
CSK vs GT Live Score IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a rain-curtailed game to win their 5th IPL title. They have now equalled the record of Mumbai Indians, becoming the joint-most successful franchise of the IPL with 5 trophies in their cabinet. Following the rain brake, CSK had their target revised as they needed to chase 171 in 15 overs. Read More
CSK beat GT by 5 wickets to win their fifth IPL title. Too much drama unfolded in the final over as CSK needed 13 off the last balls and Mohit Sharma conceded just three runs off the first four balls. But then it was Ravindra Jadeja who came to9 the fore. With 10 runs needed off the last two balls, Jadeja smashed a six down the ground and followed it with a boundary through fine leg to hand CSK their 5th IPL title. It was a hard-fought victory for CSK, especially after the 2-hour long rain break. The revised target of 171 looked tricky to be chased in 15 overs but a great start from the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation. Later, some remarkable cameos from Shivam Dube (32*), Rahane (27 off 13) and Ambatri Rayudu (19 off 8) made things easier for CSK. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 36 while Noor Ahmed was the most economical - 2 for 17 in 3 overs.
A great comeback from Mohammad Shami as the action moves into the final over. Drama all over the Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK need 13 off the last six balls.
CSK: 158/5 after 14 overs
MS Dhoni falls for a golden duck and the CSK fans are all quiet. Fuller delivery from Mohit Sharma, CSK captain plays through covers but holes it out to David Miller. 2 in 2 for Mohit Sharma.
CSK: 149/5 after 12.5 overs
Rayudu just had a blast in his farewell game. A maximum to open the over, follows it up with a boundary and another maximum before getting caught and bowled.
CSK: 149/4 after 12.4 overs
Dube is back!!! He just needed to connect one but he did it twice. Back-to-back sixes to Rashid Khan, 15 runs from the over and CSK need 38 in the last 18 balls.
CSK: 133/3 after 12 overs
Mohit Sharma strikes and gets rid of Ajinkya Rahane, completing 25 wickets this season. Slower one, Played a lofted drive over cover but didn’t get the distance. Shankar takes it at sweeper cover.
CSK: 117/3 after 10.5 overs
Consecutive boundaries from Rahane to end the over. Rashid is once again at the receiving end. Rahane plays both shots cleverly towards fine to collect much-needed boundaries. 59 needed off 30
CSK: 112/2 after 10 overs
3 overs, 17 runs, and 2 wickets - phenomenal figures by Noor Ahmed in a crunch final. The most economic so far among all GT bowlers.
CSK: 99/1 after 9 overs
CSK lost a couple of wickets in the same over… so what? Rahane has got his team’s back. Superb strokeplay by the veteran batter. Slaps the first over over deep mid-wicket and then smashes the next one over Little’s head for another maximum. 16 runs from the over.
CSK: 94/2 after 8 overs
Noor Ahmed’s doubles strike brings Gujarat Titans back into the game, Conway falls for 47. Short ball, with some extra bounce. Conway goes for the backfoot punch but doesn’t get the distance as the ball was holding up a bit. Easy catch for Mohit Sharma at long-off.
CSK: 78/2 after 7 overs
Noor Ahmed breaks the 74-run opening stand, Ruturaj departs. Quicker delivery, on off, Gaikwad looks to heave but gets a fine edge that flies high and Rashid takes it at backward point.
CSK: 74/1 after 6.3 overs
Devon Conway smashes a maximum off Joshua Little, over deep mid-wicket, as CSK add 72 runs in the Powerplay. They need 99 runs more to win in the next 9 overs.
CSK: 72/0 after 6 overs
Noor Ahmed has finally managed to deliver an over without boundaries. That makes a good comeback from GT. Just six off the fifth over,
CSK: 58/0 after 5 overs
Rashid Khan comes into the attack and gets the same treatment from the CSK openers. Conway welcomes him with a boundary while Gaikwad smashes him for a six followed by a boundary to get 17 runs from the over. Fifty-up as well for Chennai
CSK: 52/0 after 4 overs
Devon Conway is enjoying against the GT fast bowlers. After Pandya, he welcomes Shami with consecutive boundaries. Pulls the first one over mid-wicket and then flicks over deep square leg. Superb stuff from the Kiwi batter.
CSK: 32/0 after 2.2 overs
After hammering a six, Devon Conway takes on Pandya and smashes a boundary towards fine leg to end the over with 14 runs. The runs are flowing for CSK.
CSK: 24/0 after 2 overs
What a shot!!! It clocks 78 meters. Fuller delivery, Conway goes down the track and lofts it over extra cover for a maximum.
CSK: 16/0 after 1.2 overs
The first over of CSK’s chase began on Monday and ended on Tuesday. Yes, it happened as the game resumed after the rain break. Shami ends up conceding 10 runs, great start for CSK.
CSK: 10/0 after 1 over
Revised Target - 171
Overs: 15
Powerplay Overs - 4
Maximum over for each bowler - 3
So here’s the good news. The play to resume at 12:10 am. Yes, the IPL 2023 final has entered the third day! CSK need to chase 171 in 15 overs. Since they have scored 4 runs already, they need 167 to win in 14.3 overs.
Out walk both umpires as they are going to inspect the field. Still, some saw dust being applied on the edges. The final decision to be announced soon
The umpires are yet to make a final decision. The final inspection is at 11:30 IST. But before that, let’s have a look at renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle’s tweet which explains the revised targets if the overs get deducted.
The on-field umpires - Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker are out to inspect the conditions. We’ll soon get to know which way this game will head. Stay Tuned!!
The ground staff are working hard to make the outfield playable. The next inspection is at 10:45 PM IST. CSK dressing room looks calm, GT players are in small huddles at the field.
A big salute to the ground staff who have been working relentlessly for the past two days. Today as well, they are struggling to keep the covers intact amid the heavy wind. We’ve got 2 hours before overs get deducted.
Well, well, well! The rain is back in Ahmedabad. The players are back in the hut while the covers are on. The IPL 2023 isn’t ending any sooner.
CSK: 4/0 after 0.3 over
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway walk out to bat. Mohammad Shami opens the attack for Gujarat Titans.
Rain Alert! After an electrifying first innings and some scintillating performances by Divine and Jonita Gandhi here comes a little drizzle to spoil the moods again. But the good news is, there is nothing to worry about as both teams are ready to take the field.
Four-time winners CSK, led by wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, finished second with eight victories from 14 matches and were the second team to advance into the playoffs. The two powerhouses clashed in the first qualifier at Chepauk Stadium where Chennai, backed by vociferous home fans, recorded an impressive 15-run win to enter a record-extending 10th final.
A hurt GT then trained their eyes on the second qualifier where they took on Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners. And a dominating performance followed with GT thrashing MI by 62 runs to enter a second consecutive final.
What date IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played?
The IPL 2023 Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 29, Monday.
Where will the IPL 2023 final match Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans be played?
The IPL 2023 Final match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?
The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.
