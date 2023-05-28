CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans to Win 5th Title

CSK beat GT by 5 wickets to win their fifth IPL title. Too much drama unfolded in the final over as CSK needed 13 off the last balls and Mohit Sharma conceded just three runs off the first four balls. But then it was Ravindra Jadeja who came to9 the fore. With 10 runs needed off the last two balls, Jadeja smashed a six down the ground and followed it with a boundary through fine leg to hand CSK their 5th IPL title. It was a hard-fought victory for CSK, especially after the 2-hour long rain break. The revised target of 171 looked tricky to be chased in 15 overs but a great start from the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation. Later, some remarkable cameos from Shivam Dube (32*), Rahane (27 off 13) and Ambatri Rayudu (19 off 8) made things easier for CSK. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 36 while Noor Ahmed was the most economical - 2 for 17 in 3 overs.