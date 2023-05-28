Trends :CSK VS GT LIVEAhmedabad WeatherWTC 2023IPL Final ScenariosMS Dhoni
Home / Cricketnext / CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans to Win 5th Title

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:52 IST

Ahmedabad, India

CSK vs GT Live Score IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a rain-curtailed game to win their 5th IPL title. They have now equalled the record of Mumbai Indians, becoming the joint-most successful franchise of the IPL with 5 trophies in their cabinet. Following the rain brake, CSK had their target revised as they needed to chase 171 in 15 overs. Read More

May 30, 2023 01:48 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings win

CSK beat GT by 5 wickets to win their fifth IPL title. Too much drama unfolded in the final over as CSK needed 13 off the last balls and Mohit Sharma conceded just three runs off the first four balls. But then it was Ravindra Jadeja who came to9 the fore. With 10 runs needed off the last two balls, Jadeja smashed a six down the ground and followed it with a boundary through fine leg to hand CSK their 5th IPL title. It was a hard-fought victory for CSK, especially after the 2-hour long rain break. The revised target of 171 looked tricky to be chased in 15 overs but a great start from the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation. Later, some remarkable cameos from Shivam Dube (32*), Rahane (27 off 13) and Ambatri Rayudu (19 off 8) made things easier for CSK. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 36 while Noor Ahmed was the most economical - 2 for 17 in 3 overs.

May 30, 2023 01:28 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: 13 needed off last 6 balls

A great comeback from Mohammad Shami as the action moves into the final over. Drama all over the Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK need 13 off the last six balls.

CSK: 158/5 after 14 overs

May 30, 2023 01:24 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Dhoni out for golden duck

MS Dhoni falls for a golden duck and the CSK fans are all quiet. Fuller delivery from Mohit Sharma, CSK captain plays through covers but holes it out to David Miller. 2 in 2 for Mohit Sharma.

CSK: 149/5 after 12.5 overs

May 30, 2023 01:21 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Rayudu signs off in style

Rayudu just had a blast in his farewell game. A maximum to open the over, follows it up with a boundary and another maximum before getting caught and bowled.

CSK: 149/4 after 12.4 overs

May 30, 2023 01:14 IST

Rashid Khan to Shivam Dube - 6, 6

Dube is back!!! He just needed to connect one but he did it twice. Back-to-back sixes to Rashid Khan, 15 runs from the over and CSK need 38 in the last 18 balls.

CSK: 133/3 after 12 overs

May 30, 2023 01:10 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane departs

Mohit Sharma strikes and gets rid of Ajinkya Rahane, completing 25 wickets this season. Slower one, Played a lofted drive over cover but didn’t get the distance. Shankar takes it at sweeper cover.

CSK: 117/3 after 10.5 overs

May 30, 2023 01:02 IST

Rashid Khan to Rahane - 4, 4

Consecutive boundaries from Rahane to end the over. Rashid is once again at the receiving end. Rahane plays both shots cleverly towards fine to collect much-needed boundaries. 59 needed off 30

CSK: 112/2 after 10 overs

May 30, 2023 00:57 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Noor Ahmed's magnificent spell

3 overs, 17 runs, and 2 wickets - phenomenal figures by Noor Ahmed in a crunch final. The most economic so far among all GT bowlers.

CSK: 99/1 after 9 overs

May 30, 2023 00:51 IST

Little to Rahane - 6, 0, 6

CSK lost a couple of wickets in the same over… so what? Rahane has got his team’s back. Superb strokeplay by the veteran batter. Slaps the first over over deep mid-wicket and then smashes the next one over Little’s head for another maximum. 16 runs from the over.

CSK: 94/2 after 8 overs

May 30, 2023 00:46 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Conway falls for 47

Noor Ahmed’s doubles strike brings Gujarat Titans back into the game, Conway falls for 47. Short ball, with some extra bounce. Conway goes for the backfoot punch but doesn’t get the distance as the ball was holding up a bit. Easy catch for Mohit Sharma at long-off.

CSK: 78/2 after 7 overs

May 30, 2023 00:44 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 26

Noor Ahmed breaks the 74-run opening stand, Ruturaj departs. Quicker delivery, on off, Gaikwad looks to heave but gets a fine edge that flies high and Rashid takes it at backward point.

CSK: 74/1 after 6.3 overs

May 30, 2023 00:39 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: 72 runs in Powerplay for CSK

Devon Conway smashes a maximum off Joshua Little, over deep mid-wicket, as CSK add 72 runs in the Powerplay. They need 99 runs more to win in the next 9 overs.

CSK: 72/0 after 6 overs

May 30, 2023 00:32 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Superb over from Noor Ahmed

Noor Ahmed has finally managed to deliver an over without boundaries. That makes a good comeback from GT. Just six off the fifth over,

CSK: 58/0 after 5 overs

May 30, 2023 00:28 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Rashid Khan gets the same treatment

Rashid Khan comes into the attack and gets the same treatment from the CSK openers. Conway welcomes him with a boundary while Gaikwad smashes him for a six followed by a boundary to get 17 runs from the over. Fifty-up as well for Chennai

CSK: 52/0 after 4 overs

May 30, 2023 00:22 IST

Shami to Conway - 4, 4

Devon Conway is enjoying against the GT fast bowlers. After Pandya, he welcomes Shami with consecutive boundaries. Pulls the first one over mid-wicket and then flicks over deep square leg. Superb stuff from the Kiwi batter.

CSK: 32/0 after 2.2 overs

May 30, 2023 00:18 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: 14 from Pandya's over

After hammering a six, Devon Conway takes on Pandya and smashes a boundary towards fine leg to end the over with 14 runs. The runs are flowing for CSK.

CSK: 24/0 after 2 overs

May 30, 2023 00:16 IST

Pandya to Conway - SIX!

What a shot!!! It clocks 78 meters. Fuller delivery, Conway goes down the track and lofts it over extra cover for a maximum.

CSK: 16/0 after 1.2 overs

May 30, 2023 00:14 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: The first over finishes finally!

The first over of CSK’s chase began on Monday and ended on Tuesday. Yes, it happened as the game resumed after the rain break. Shami ends up conceding 10 runs, great start for CSK.

CSK: 10/0 after 1 over

May 30, 2023 00:07 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Playing conditions after rain interruption

Revised Target - 171

Overs: 15

Powerplay Overs - 4

Maximum over for each bowler - 3

May 29, 2023 23:48 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Play to start at 12:10 am

So here’s the good news. The play to resume at 12:10 am. Yes, the IPL 2023 final has entered the third day! CSK need to chase 171 in 15 overs. Since they have scored 4 runs already, they need 167 to win in 14.3 overs.

May 29, 2023 23:36 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Umpires out for inspection

Out walk both umpires as they are going to inspect the field. Still, some saw dust being applied on the edges. The final decision to be announced soon

May 29, 2023 23:23 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: What if the overs get reduced?

The umpires are yet to make a final decision. The final inspection is at 11:30 IST. But before that, let’s have a look at renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle’s tweet which explains the revised targets if the overs get deducted.

May 29, 2023 23:06 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Next inspection is at 11:36 PM IST

The ground staff are working really hard to make the ground game-ready
 
Next inspection is at 11:36 PM IST
 
Overs will start getting deducted after 11:45 PM IST
May 29, 2023 22:47 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Umpires walk out for inspection

The on-field umpires - Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker are out to inspect the conditions. We’ll soon get to know which way this game will head. Stay Tuned!!

May 29, 2023 22:33 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Inspection at 10:45 PM IST

The ground staff are working hard to make the outfield playable. The next inspection is at 10:45 PM IST. CSK dressing room looks calm, GT players are in small huddles at the field.

May 29, 2023 22:16 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Revised targets for CSK if overs reduced

20 overs - 215

19 overs - 207

18 overs - 198

17 overs - 190

16 overs - 181

15 overs - 171

14 overs - 162

13 overs - 153

12 overs - 143

11 overs - 133

10 overs - 123

9 overs - 112

8 overs - 101

7 overs - 90

6 overs - 78

5 overs - 66

May 29, 2023 22:14 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Ground Staff working hard

A big salute to the ground staff who have been working relentlessly for the past two days. Today as well, they are struggling to keep the covers intact amid the heavy wind. We’ve got 2 hours before overs get deducted.

Ground staff at Narendra Modi Stadium working hard to keep the covers intact (Photo: Vineet Ramakrishnan / Cricketnext)
May 29, 2023 21:55 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: Rain stops play

Well, well, well! The rain is back in Ahmedabad. The players are back in the hut while the covers are on. The IPL 2023 isn’t ending any sooner.

CSK: 4/0 after 0.3 over

May 29, 2023 21:49 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: The chase begins

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway walk out to bat. Mohammad Shami opens the attack for Gujarat Titans.

May 29, 2023 21:41 IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score: A little drizzle ahead of the 2nd innings

Rain Alert! After an electrifying first innings and some scintillating performances by Divine and Jonita Gandhi here comes a little drizzle to spoil the moods again. But the good news is, there is nothing to worry about as both teams are ready to take the field.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Devon Conway top-scored with 47 off 25 while Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six followed by a boundary off the last two balls to hand a famous win to CSK. Earlier, Sai Sudharsan saved his best for the all-important clash and scored 96 runs in the final of Indian Premier League 2023 against Chennai Super Kings. The southpaw smashed the CSK bowlers all around the park to help Gujarat Titan post a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs. While Wriddhiman Saha also scored a valuable 54 runs at the big stage in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on the Reserve Day. Dhoni took the call considering the rain in mind, while Hardik didn’t mind losing the toss. Both teams go unchanged. The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has been extended by a day thanks to rain not allowing the final to be played as scheduled on Sunday.

Four-time winners CSK, led by wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, finished second with eight victories from 14 matches and were the second team to advance into the playoffs. The two powerhouses clashed in the first qualifier at Chepauk Stadium where Chennai, backed by vociferous home fans, recorded an impressive 15-run win to enter a record-extending 10th final.

A hurt GT then trained their eyes on the second qualifier where they took on Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners. And a dominating performance followed with GT thrashing MI by 62 runs to enter a second consecutive final.

What date IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 29, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 final match Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.