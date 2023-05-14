CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of reaching the playoffs this season suffered a massive blow during their last match. A crushing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals put Kolkata well behind in the playoffs race. The two-time IPL champions will now be up against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Kolkata will be desperately looking for a victory to keep their chances of reaching playoffs alive. A win tomorrow, however, will not be enough for Kolkata to enter the playoffs. They will have to wait for other results to go in their favour. With 10 points from 12 matches, Kolkata now occupy the seventh spot in IPL 2023 standings.

Meanwhile, Chennai will also be looking for a win to bolster their chances of going through to the next stage. Second-placed Chennai will come into the contest after remaining unbeaten in their last three games.

Fantasy Player Picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai’s Tushar Deshpande is at the fourth spot in the IPL Purple Cap list. Deshpande along with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can be two prime choices from the Chennai squad. Venkatesh Iyer is the current highest run scorer for Kolkata in this season’s IPL. Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, has been Kolkata’s best performer in the bowling department. So, these two players will certainly be top choices while selecting the fantasy team. In the batting, users can bank on Ruturaj Gaikwad. Andre Russell’s all-round skills are expected to do the trick once again on Sunday. So, appointing Russell as the vice-captain of the fantasy teams can pay dividends.

Head To Head Records

The two teams have so far played 30 matches against each other. With 19 wins to their name, Chennai currently hold sway over Kolkata. Chennai and Kolkata had last met in April and MS Dhoni’s men had won that contest by 49 runs.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR Full Squad:

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das