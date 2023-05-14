CSK vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku Help Kolkata Knight Riders Register Crucial Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Chennai, India
IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Chennai decided to play with the same XI while Kolkata dropped Anukul Roy to make way for Vaibhav Arora. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co. will look to make their case stronger for the playoffs berth with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. Read More
Nitish Rana sealed the win for Kolkata Knight Riders with a boundary. A much-needed win for KKR to keep their playoffs hopes alive. While Chennai missed the chance to seal a place in the top 4 of the points table. KKR outclassed MS Dhoni and Co in all three departments and as the hosts failed to match the intensity of the game. Kolkata Knight Riders (147/4) beat Chennai Super Kings (144/6) by 6 wickets. (Nitish Rana 57*, Rinku Singh 54)
Excellent throw from Moeen Ali as he caught Rinku Singh short of the crease. The southpaw looked disappointed after the dismissal as he wanted to finish the game while the KKR dugout is applauding him for another fine knock. KKR 132/4 in 17.1 overs
Nitish Rana also completes his fifty here. Good knock from the southpaw, a proper captain’s knock here to revive KKR’s chase alongside Rinku Singh. The visitors are marching towards a crucial win here and Chennai Super Kings down and out now. KKR 132/3 in 17 overs
Rinku Singh completes his fifty with a boundary on the final ball of the over. Excellent knock from Rinku and with every match he is now knocking on the Indian team’s door. KKR are now marching towards an emphatic win. KKR 126/3 in 16 overs
Nitish Rana joined the party as he smashed Maheesh Theekshana for a couple of boundaries. 12 runs came off the over as the required run rate dropped below 6 for the first time. Both batters are in their 40s and will look to get to their fifties soon. KKR 117/3 in 15 overs
Rinku Singh smashed Ravindra Jadeja for another six here as he has moved into his 40s. 9 runs came off the over and things are not looking good for Chennai Super Kings here. KKR should look to finish the game early to improve their NRR. KKR 105/3 in 14 overs
A couple of boundaries for Nitish Rana as he played it both over inside extra cover. 12 runs came off the over and KKR are on the top in this chase now. The current run rate and required run rate are at the same level now. KKR 96/3 in 13 overs
Rinku Singh on fire here as he smacks Ravindra Jadeja for a six straight down the ground. Good partnership between Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana and the CSK bowlers are under pressure now. KKR 75/3 in 11 overs
Matheesha Pathirana dropped Nitish Rana’s catch here as the pressure is mounting on Chennai Super Kings to break the partnership. 8 runs came off Moeen Ali’s over here. The current run rate is below 7 but with wickets in hand, KKR can manage it later. KKR 75/3 in 11 overs
Matheesha Pathirana into the attack as Chennai Super Kings want to break the dangerous partnership here. 5 runs came off his over as he troubled Nitish Rana with a couple of short deliveries. KKR 67/3 in 10 overs
A couple of boundaries for Rinku Singh as nine runs came off the over. Good batting from Rinku as defended the balls patiently after hitting two boundaries which were enough for the required run rate. KKR can’t afford to lose any wickets here. KKR 62/3 in 9 overs
Maheesh Theekshana is into the attack as MS Dhoni has put the spin from both ends here. Four runs came off the over. Ravindra Jadeja might join the spin duo late into the attack as two left-handers are in the middle currently. KKR 53/3 in 8 overs
Moeen Ali into the attack. Only three runs came off the over. The current run rate is 7 which is not an issue for KKR but losing three wickets is. The CSK spinners will look to slow things down in the coming overs to put pressure on the KKR batters. KKR 50/3 in 6 overs
Rinku Singh ended the powerplay with a six off Tushar Deshpande’s delivery. Rinku will be the key for Kolkata Knight Riders here alongside Nitish Rana, they have to rebuild the chase after losing three wickets in powerplay. KKR 47/3 in 6 overs
OUT! Deepak Chahar strikes again and gets the better of Jason Roy! Massive blow for Kolkata Knight Riders. Roy went for a big shot and failed to time it well and got caught at short third man by Pathirana. He departs for 12 and things are getting bad to worse for the visitors. KKR 33/3 in 4.3 overs
A tidy over from Tushar Deshpande as four runs came off it. KKR need a partnership here to rebuild the chase. Things are not looking for them after losing two early wickets. KKR 26/2 in 4 overs
Deepak Chahar gets the last laugh here as he gets the better of Venkatesh Iyer after getting hit for a couple of boundaries. Excellent field placement from MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar as Venkatesh Iyer edged the ball to short third man where Ravindra Jadeja took an easy catch. KKR 21/1 in 2.5 overs
Jason Roy is looking in good touch here. He also enjoys facing the pace as Tushar Deshpande did the same in his first over. 7 runs came off the over. The required run rate pressure is not there and KKR can afford one or two overs with less runs to allow batters to set. KKR 11/1 in 2 overs
OUT! Deepak Chahar strikes early with the new ball and gets the better of Rahmanullah Gurbaz who went for a big shot over point but Tushar Deshpande took a fine catch near the boundary line. Gurbaz departs for just 1 as his inconsistent run in IPL continues. KKR 4/1 in 1 over
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is looking in discomfort after injuring his thigh. He edged the ball on his thigh and now the KKR physio is in the middle to check him.
Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are in the middle to start the chase for KKR. Deepak Chahar has the ball in hand
Excellent over from Vaibhav Arora despite a wide and a no ball. He dismissed Ravindra Jadeja on the fourth ball and kept MS Dhoni quite on the last two balls. CSK are about 15 runs short here but they still have a good bowling line-up which can defend the target on this surface with Dhoni as the leader. Good knock from Shivam Dube who remained unbeaten for 48. CSK 144/6 in 20 overs
Brilliant penultimate over from Shardul Thakur here as only five runs came off it. He changed his pace well and bowled a couple of yorkers which put the batters under pressure. Fans are chanting for MS Dhoni as they want the Thala to bat. CSK 135/5 in 19 overs
Shivam Dube is now looking for the big shots as he smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. The southpaw needs to continue the momentum in the last two overs to take CSK near 170 which looks like a possibility at the moment. CSK 130/5 in 18 overs
Both Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja smashed Suyash Sharma for a six each. A big over for Chennai Super Kings after a long time. 16 runs came off the 17th over. Suyash has one over left and Nitish Rana might look for other options to bowl it as the two southpaws are now well set and play spin well. CSK 115/5 in 17 overs
Finally, a boundary came for Chennai Super Kings and it was Shivam Dube who guides the ball on the fine leg for a four. However, they failed to take advantage of it as only 7 runs came off the over as CSK have not touched the 100-run mark yet. CSK 99/5 in 16 overs
Excellent from Varun Chakravarthy once again as five runs came off it. The two southpaws are finding it difficult to break the shackles against the KKR mystery spinners. Ravindra Jadeja’s strike is just over 50 and he needs to shift gears right away. CSK 92/5 in 15 overs
Good over from Suyash Sharma as four runs came off it. The current rate is below 6.5 and Chennai Super Kings need to work on it. They need to get 150 from here to put up a challenge against Knight Riders who have an explosive batting line-up. CSK 87/5 in 14 overs
Another tidy over from Sunil Narine as only two runs came off it. Sensational special from the T20 great as he gave away just 15 runs off his 4 overs and claimed two crucial wickets. The onus is now on Shivam Dube to fire and up the run rate. CSK 83/5 in 13 overs
OUT! Absolute peach from Sunil Narine as the ball turned back in for Moeen Ali who failed to get a bat to it and got castled. Second wicket in an over for Narine to silence his critics. Sensational from the T20 veteran. Chennai Super Kings are under pressure now. CSK 72/5 in 11 overs
While on the other hand, KKR desperately need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive but beating CSK won’t be an easy task for them. The Yellow Army outclassed them in their first leg tie at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Nitish Rana and Co. have failed to put up a collective show this season and are still struggling to find the right balance in their squad. Shardul Thakur has not been able to provide them the important breakthroughs. While the limited overseas slots have forced them to sit out Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the last few matches.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team comes into the match with two wins on the bounce and, like always, will be tough to beat at their ‘den’. The Super Kings with 15 points (12 matches) are better placed to go through to the next stage, while KKR (10 points) need to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way.
The Knight Riders have to put behind the hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and approach Sunday’s fixture with a positive frame of mind. A loss on the morrow could hurt their chances of advancing in the tournament.
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai and Johnson Charles.
