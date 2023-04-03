CSK vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Look to Turn Fortunes on Homecoming

Thala Dhoni, along with his Yellow Army is set to lit up the new-look Chepauk when they take the field against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday night.

CSK, the 4-time champions will enter the contest after losing the season opener to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets. Dhoni & Co were close to crossing the finish line but last-moment heroics from Rashid Khan and Rahu Tewatia snatched the victory away from Dhoni & Co. The CSK batting unit, largely led by Ruturaj Gaiwad, did a decent but a youngster-ladden bowling unit lagged a little while defending the 178-run total.

“We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. I think it’s important for the youngsters to step in,” said Dhoni after the loss.

On the other hand, the LSG went off to a blistering start against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 match no.2. Kyle Mayers launched a furious assault at the top for the Super Giants and his performance would be crucial on a wicket not-so-conducive for over-the-top aggression.

Skipper Rahul, who has been under scrutiny in recent times for an extended run of below-par scores, Nicholas Pooras and Marcus Stoinis would be the other key batters for LSG.

The pacey Mark Wood, who dented Delhi’s hopes with his triple strike, will be the one CSK batters would be wary of. His searing pace could cause a few problems for the home team’s strong batting unit.

That apart, LSG spinners Ravi Bishnoi and K Gowtham would have a big role to play if the team hopes to keep the opposition batters in check. An interesting battle is in the offing with the bowlers holding the key to the outcome.

Get the latest Cricket News here