CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Coming out of a rain-spoiled game against Lucknow, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to pick up a valuable two points from their next IPL clash against Mumbai Indians. Chennai outclassed Mumbai in their previous face-off and will eye for a similar outcome on their home turf, MA Chidambaram Stadium, on May 6. Mumbai’s batting unit will need to be at their best to overcome the Chennai bowlers, who are coming off a memorable outing against Lucknow. In their last game, Mumbai thrashed Punjab Kings in a high-scoring battle. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav lit up the show with their big-hitting prowess, helping Mumbai chase down a mammoth 215 runs.

Fantasy Player Picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan has been the best performer among the Mumbai Indians batters this IPL season. The young Indian opener has scored 286 runs in 9 appearances including a 75-run knock in the last game. Chennai’s opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in swashbuckling form as well. So they can also be the top fantasy picks. As the wicket in Chennai is known for being heaven for the spinners, Mumbai’s Piyush Chawla and Chennai’s Ravindra Jadeja may shine on the occasion. Chennai pacer Tushar Deshpande, who is occupying the second spot in the Purple Cap list with 17 wickets, can be a good choice.

Head To Head Records

Mumbai and Chennai have come face to face on 35 occasions. Out of which, Chennai have won 15 matches. Mumbai emerged victorious in the remaining 20 games.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Tim David

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Tim David, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Tushar Deshpande, Hrithik Shokeen

CSK vs MI Probable XIs:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk) (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla

CSK vs MI Full Squad-

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

