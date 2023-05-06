CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Sakshi Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Turn up to Watch MS Dhoni at The Den

The most anticipated fixture in the Indian Premier League roster is upon us and the excitement in Chennai was palpable as the Mumbai Indians visit the MA Chidambaram Stadium to take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Among the thrilled supporters who had the opportunity to witness the game at the stadium in Chepauk, were the skipper MS Dhoni’s beloved wife and daughter, who made it to the MAC to show their support for the captain and his men, as they have done throughout the former Indian skippers tenure with the Tamil Nadu-based outfit.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first and the visiting five-time champions, who lost wickets early in the game.

MI opened the innings with Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan, but the pair did not last long at the crease as Green was the first to fall. The Australian was scalped by Chennai pacer Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the innings to give the home side their first breakthrough.

Things turned from bad to worse for MI as Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma were dismissed in the same over by Deepak Chahar as he picked up two wickets in the third over.

MI were reeling at 14 for the loss of 3 wickets after 3 overs before Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera calmed Paltan nerves as they put up a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket to save MI from embarrassment.

Ravindra Jadeja castled Suryakumar after the stylish Mumbai batsman had scored 26 runs off 22 balls. Wadhera remained at the crease for a bit longer and brought up his half ton, before falling prey to Matheesh Pathirana, who broke the defences of the youngster after he had made 64 runs off 51 balls.

Tim David was the next to go as Deshpande picked up his second scalp of the evening in the 20th over of the innings. Arshad Khan too was forced back to the dugout as Pathirana picked up his second scalp of the evening.

Sri Lankan Pathirana struck again as he managed to also dismiss Tristan Stubbs in the ultimate over of the innings before MI ended their innings with a score of 139 for 8 in 20 overs.

