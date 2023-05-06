CSK vs MI Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Live Match Online And on TV

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will face-off in the IPL on May 6. This match-up is widely regarded as the biggest fixture of the tournament. Fans are expecting a thrilling contest this time around as well. Chennai are almost invincible in their home ground. However, MS Dhoni and Co were stunned by a spirited Punjab Kings last week. Mumbai Indians will take inspiration from that match and play fearlessly against the four-time champions.

Besides, Mumbai are coming into this match after registering an impressive win against Punjab Kings. A great battle is on the cards on Saturday. Ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played on May 6.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 3:30 pm IST on May 6.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

CSK vs MI Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

