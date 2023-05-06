CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians by 6 Wickets

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
May 06, 2023
Chennai, India
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Highlights: Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Devon Conway made some notable contributions as Chennai Super Kings chased down 140 runs with 16 balls to spare and 6 wickets in hands. The duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 46 runs in 4 overs before Piyush Chawla drew the first blood and removed Gaikwad for 30. Read More
Chennai Super Kings win the El Clasico at Chepauk. Scoring 139 wasn’t easy for Mumbai Indians but CSK chased it down easily. A perfect start from Ruturaj and Conway, followed by the little partnerships between Conway-Rahane and then Dubey speeding up things with three sixes in the end. A clinical win for the Super Kings. This season, they defeated Mumbai Indians twice, and now, they proudly sit at the second spot with 13 points. Piyush Chawla bowled a superb spell - 25 runs in 4 overs - and also picked up a couple of wickets.
The CSK bowling looked a lot more disciplined. Deepak Chahr and Tushar Deshpande got early breakthroughs and ended up picking a couple of wickets each. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 15 in 4 overs.
The Chennai Super Kings will now host Delhi Capitals on Wednesday while Mumbai Indians will fly back home and face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.
Madhwal strikes and traps Conway in front. Fuller delivery, Conway attempts the scoop but falls over and gets struck on the pads. The ball rolls away past the keeper into the fence and there is a loud appeal for LBW. UltraEdge shows no contact with the bat and 3 reds on ball tracker. Conway departs for 44.
CSK: 130/4 after 16.3 overs
Dube has certainly amplified CSK’s chase with two big hits against Raghav Goyal. 9 runs came off the next two overs, and now, Chennai are just 12 runs away from climbing to the second spot on the table.
CSK: 128/3 after 16 overs.
Raghav Goyal was going great with his left-arm wrist spin until he bowled to Shivam Dube. The CSK all-rounder smashes two mighty sixes, one over deep mid-wicket and the next over long-on, taking his team closer to victory. Raghav ends his spell with none for 33 in 4 overs.
CSK: 119/3 after 14 overs
Tristan Stubbs strikes. Rayudu falls right after smashing a monstrous six. Short and outside off, sticks on the surface, Rayudu tries to cut it away but only manages to slice it in the air towards backward point to Raghav Goyal.
CSK: 105/3 after 12.5 overs
Ambati Rayudu hammers the flighted delivery from Stubbs. He dances down the track and smokes it over the wide long-on fence for a biggie. 100-up for Chennai.
CSK: 105/3 after 12.4 overs
What a spell from veteran Piyush Chawla. 4 overs, 25 runs and 2 wickets - fantastic cameo from the senior most player of the MI camp.
CSK: 88/2 after 11 overs
Piyush Chawala has been troubling the CSK batters. After losing Rahane, Chennai’s scoring rate seems to have taken a hit. From 11-plus, it has dipped to around 8.
Piyush Chawla strikes again. The veteran leggie bowls a wrong’un, Rahane strides forward to block it but plays down the wrong line and gets hit on the pads. Huge appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. UltraEdge confirms no bat involved and ball-tracking shows three reds. Rahane walks back after scoring 21 off 17.
CSK: 81/2 after 9 overs
Chawla bowls a flighted delivery on middle, Rahane shows the full face of the bat and lofts it over the long-on fence for a maximum.
CSK: 79/1 after 8.2 overs
Raghav Goyal into the attack. Makes his debut as an impact player. Starts well but gets whacked by Conway off the very second ball for a boundary over the cover region. The youngster makes a comeback soon and ends up with a 9-run over. Welcome to the IPL, Raghav!
CSK: 73/1 after 8 overs
Rahane finds his first boundary, dodging a diving Rohit Sharma. Tossed up delivery, Rahane plays an uppish drive and manages to clear cover for four runs.
CSK: 59/1 after 6.1 overs
End of Powerplay, Chennai Super Kings have mounted a huge score despite losing a wicket.
CSK: 55/1 after 6 overs
Five overs gone and Chennai Super Kings bring up fifty runs on board after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad.
CSK: 50/1 after 5 overs.
Piyush Chawla comes into the attack and finds a breakthrough right away. It’s a leg-break around the off-stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to pull but ends up toe-ending it up in the air. An easy catch for Ishan Kishan.
CSK: 46/1 after 4.1 overs
Devon Conway goes after Jofra Archer and hits a couple of boundaries. The CSK openers have kept the scoring rate much higher than what’s actually required,
CSK: 46/0 after 4 overs.
Arshad to Ruturaj: 6, 4, 0, 4, 6! Ruturaj whacks Arshad all around the park and the CSK fans are loving it. 20 runs from the over;
MI: 36/0 after 3 overs
Arshad Khan to Ruturaj: 6, 4! The CSK opener is on fire. Pulls away a short ball over mid-wicket for a six and then follows it up with a boundary behind point.
CSK: 26/0 after 2.3 balls.
Archer bowls it fuller on middle and Conway plays it down towards fine leg for a boundary. A beautiful leg glance and the ball races towards the boundary.
CSK: 16/0 after 2 overs.
Another great hit by Ruturaj, making it a superb start for the CSK. Fuller delivery, on to the pads and the CSK opener clips it wide of mid-wicket for a boundary. 10 runs from the first over.
CSK: 10/0 after 1 over
Green to Gaikwad - FOUR! Superb shot. Bowled right in the slot, Ruturaj smashes it down the ground for four runs.
CSK: 4/0 after 0.3 over
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad begins the chase of 140. Cameron Green opens the attack for Mumbai Indians.
Matheesha Pathirana gave away just 5 runs off the final over and picked up a couple of wickets as Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 139 for 8. Wadhera top scored with 64 while Pathirana was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 3 for 15 in 4 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana strikes again and gets rid of Arshad Khan. Full and wide, Khan gets deep in his crease and tries to drive it over covers. But he ends up slicing it wide of the man at sweeper where Gaikwad moves to his left and hangs on to the catch.
MI: 134/7 after 19.1 overs
Tushar Deshpande catches the big fish. Tim David mistimes and walks back after scoring just 2. Fuller delivery, David shuffles and looks to whack it right back over the bowler’s head. Didn’t time it and ends up getting caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at long-off.
MI: 127/6 after 18.3 overs
Matheesha Pathirana finds the breakthrough and removes Nehal Wadhera with a brilliant Yorker. Wadhera starts shuffling past the off stump but Pathirana spots it. He nails the yorker on middle and leg as Wadhera misses the flick as the ball rams into the woodwork.
MI: 123/5 after 17.3 overs
Nehal Wadhera is shifting gears after notching up his maiden fifty. He smashed a boundary off the second ball of the over to Jadeja and finished it with another couple of fours off the last two balls. An expensive over from one of the most-experienced all-rounders. 16 runs from it;
MI: 122/4 after 17 overs.
Maiden IPL fifty for Nehal Wadhera, off just 46 balls. A solid knock under pressure that has bailed out the Mumbai Indians of a precarious situation.
MI: MI: 108/4 after 16.1 overs
Carrom ball from Maheesh Theekshana towards leg, Wadhera comes down the track and whacks it over the long on fence for a maximum.
MI: 99/4 after 15.1 overs
Slower and short by Matheesha Pathirana, Wadhera gets late on the pull and the ball gets deflected by hitting his back. Complimentary four runs for Mumbai.
MI: 93/4 after 15 overs
The second round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023’s El-Clasico is here when 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with 5-time winner Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Saturday afternoon. Moreover, it’s the rivalry week which begins on May 6 with one of the ‘Greatest Rivalries’ of the tournaments. Of all the clashes in the history of the IPL, there has never been a match that draws as much attention and drama as the clash between the two undisputed heavyweights of the league
In what’s going to be a reverse fixture, Rohit Sharma & Co will look to settle a score after losing the previous encounter against CSK last month by 7 wickets. Following a rusty start, Rohit Sharma & Co have slowly gathered momentum, chasing down tall scores. However, the bowlers’ inability to curtail opposition batters would be a cause for worry. The return of Jofra Archer augurs well for Mumbai but he would need to pick wickets. Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla would have a big part to play if MI have to keep CSK batters in check.
The wickets at Chidambaram stadium have been a mixed bag so far unlike the slow, low ones of the past, enabling teams to get good scores. What kind of a track is dished out for CSK’s 11th match of the season could have a say in the proceedings.
On the other hand, CSK come into this fixture after a washed-out game against Lucknow. Before that, they suffered two defeats in a row to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. They will hope their fortunes change in the second-afternoon match at home.
The top-order batters – Devon Conway (414 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) – have provided strong starts but the middle-order has not been able to build on them on occasions, leaving the think-tank and fans flummoxed. While the experienced Ajinkya Rahane has pulled his weight as has Shivam Dube, CSK will hope Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali can rise to the occasion as the tournament winds down toward the business end.
The vintage Dhoni, batting way too low down the order, has smacked a few out of the park to boost the score.
(With PTI inputs)
