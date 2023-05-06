CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma Sets Record For Most Number of Ducks in IPL History

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is now the holder of the record for the most ducks in the history of IPL. Rohit achieved the unwanted milestone during his 236th match of IPL career as MI took on Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk on Saturday afternoon.

Meeting for the second time in IPL 2023, it was CSK captain MS Dhoni who won the toss and opted to bowl first against the five-time champions whom they beat earlier this season at the Wankhede Stadium.

Saturday was the 16th time that Rohit was dismissed without disturbing the scorers he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off the bowling of Deepak Chahar.

The 36-year-old went for a lap shot but instead the ball struck the shoulder of his bat before kissing the glove and lobbing towards the gully region.

It was also the second consecutive duck for Rohit who was gotten rid of for 0 by Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings as MI went on to chase down 215 for a six-wicket win in Mohali.

In 10 innings this season, Rohit has managed just 184 runs at a strike-rate of 126.89. He’s averaging a poor 18.39.

He has crossed fifty once, against Delhi Capitals last month scoring 65.

Rohit had drawn level with Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine and Mandeep Singh (15 ducks each) during the PBKS game.

MI made two changes for the CSK clash bringing in Tristan Stubbs and giving debut to Raghav Goyal. Tilak Varma misses out due to an injury while Kumar Kartikeya has been benched.

“It’s been difficult to fit in the right players and that is the nature of the tournament. We know the strengths of the players and know where they can fit in. We picked the team based on the conditions," Rohit said at the toss.

Before Saturday’s clash with CSK, MI chased down 200-plus totals in consecutive games.

