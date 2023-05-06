CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast and MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to register a win when they host arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Chennai are coming into this match after collecting one point from their previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. That match was abandoned due to rain. Chennai were beaten by Punjab Kings before that fixture. Dhoni and Co would want to get their campaign back on track with a win against Mumbai. Spinners played a huge role in the last match on this venue. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali will be crucial for Chennai’s chances.

On the other hand, Mumbai will fancy their chances against Chennai. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have historically played well against Chennai and boast of a winning head-to-head record.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What happened in the last IPL game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai?

The last match that was played at this venue was a run-fest. Punjab Kings stunned the home side by successfully chasing down the target of 201 runs. Devon Conway’s brilliant knock of 92 runs went in vain as Chennai bowlers could not contain Punjab Kings’ batters.

What is the average score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at this venue is 163.

CSK vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have locked horns 37 times in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai has emerged victorious in 21 occasions, while Chennai have managed to win only 16 games.

CSK vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to offer assistance to spinners and the match will likely be a spin-dominated contest.

CSK vs MI Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:30 pm on May 6. According to weather reports, there is a 65% chance of precipitation in Chennai during that time. The conditions will be overcast and there might be a few interruptions in the match due to rain.

