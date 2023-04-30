CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 4 Wickets

Punjab pulls off a stunning win, off the last ball, registering the most-successful chase against the Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, they became the first team to defeat CSK in a day game while chasing. With three needed off the last delivery, Raza plays a shot over backward square-leg and ran for it. How often have you seen batters running for three runs off the last ball, well this was it.

“Be it for your country or your league side, it’s always a great feeling when you win a game," said Raza to the broadcasters.

This victory has certainly taken Punjab Kings to fifth place on the points table with 10 points. On the other hand, CSK is placed fourth with as many points but with a better net run rate than Punjab - +0.329.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande returned figures of 3 for 49, getting the Purple Cap as of now. He has taken a total of 17 wickets so far in the tournament.