CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 4 Wickets

CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4. Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs. Read More
Punjab pulls off a stunning win, off the last ball, registering the most-successful chase against the Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, they became the first team to defeat CSK in a day game while chasing. With three needed off the last delivery, Raza plays a shot over backward square-leg and ran for it. How often have you seen batters running for three runs off the last ball, well this was it.
“Be it for your country or your league side, it’s always a great feeling when you win a game," said Raza to the broadcasters.
This victory has certainly taken Punjab Kings to fifth place on the points table with 10 points. On the other hand, CSK is placed fourth with as many points but with a better net run rate than Punjab - +0.329.
For CSK, Tushar Deshpande returned figures of 3 for 49, getting the Purple Cap as of now. He has taken a total of 17 wickets so far in the tournament.
Great display of character under pressure by substitute fielder Shaik Rasheed. A shot ball heaved by Jitesh and Rasheed catches it but he slips and the momentum of his feet took him too close to the cushions. Third umpire referred who finds no evidence that Shaik’s boot has touched the boundary cushion. Jitesh is given out and he walks out after scoring 21 off just 10 balls.
PBKS: 186/6 after 18.4 overs
Great shot from the PBKS keeper. A half-volley outside off, Sharma gets forward and lofts beautifully over extra cover.
PBKS: 174/5 after 17.3 overs
Matheesha Pathirana catches the big fish. Juicy Yorker and Sam Curran is cleaned up. Late outswing, Curran stays leg-side and drives but misses it completely.
PBKS: 170/5 after 17.1 overs
A six each from Jeetesh Sharma and Sam Curran has given Punjab Kings a hope of winning this enthralling contest. But they still need 31 runs off the last 18 deliveries with 6 wickets in hands.
PBKS: 170/4 after 17 overs
6, 6, 4lb, 6, W - An eventful over finally comes to an end with the wicket of Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder whacked almost every ball to fast-track Punjab’s chase of 201 but ends up mistiming one of his biggies and Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a brilliant catch to end the drama.
15 overs have been bowled and Punjab Kings have too much to score. They have got just 129 on the board and need 72 more off 30 balls with 7 wickets in hands.
That’s a gorgeous shot and a much-needed boundary for the Punjab Kings. Fuller delivery, Curran gets down the track and drives it wide of extra-cover.
PBKS: 125/3 after 14.4 overs.
Sam Curran heaves a short ball from Pathirana that goes high up in the air. Great efforts from Rahane who runs back at mid-off but the ball just clears his dive.
PBKS: 119/3 after 14 overs.
Short of a length from Pathirana, Livingstone pulls through backward square leg and finds a boundary.
PBKS: 102/3 after 11.4 overs
Jadeja strikes again and this with a followthrough catch. Short ball, Taide gives the charge flat-batted and offers a simple chance to Jadeja.
CSK: 94/3 after 10.2 overs
The Punjab Kings opener was playing brilliantly but seems to be carried away as he moved down the line. Tossed up delivery from Jadeja, Prabhsimran beaten by the turn and Dhoni cheekily waits before flicking the bails off.
PBKS: 81/2 after 8.3 overs
Punjab Kings are maintaining a run-rate of 10 runs per over which is essential in the chase of 201. Prabhsimran is batting on 42 and is rooting for his fifty.
PBKS: 80/1 in 8 overs
Cracking shot this. Prabhsimran shimmies down the track and lofts over wide long-on for a six. Some one outside the fence catches the ball.
PBKS: 78/1 after 7.2 overs
Prabsimran is playing the anchor role, keeping Punjab in the hunt. A boundary in the sixth and seventh over has helped the visitors match the scoring rate. Punjab added 62 runs in the powerplay and took the score to 70 by the end of 7 overs.
PBKS: 70/1 after 7 overs
Punjab Kings began their chase with a blast but Tushar Deshpande has given them a serious shock by dismissing Dhawan early. 8 runs and a wicket in his over;
PBKS: 54/1 after 5 overs
Tushar Deshpande draws first blood, Shikhar Dhawan gone for 28. Right after smashing a boundary to bring 50 runs on the board, Dhawan outside edges a length delivery to Matheesha Pathirana for a simple catch at short third.
PBKS: 50/1 after 4.2 overs
The youngster came in as an impact substitute for Ambati Rayudu but he is struggling to leave an impact. Shikhar Dhawan smashes him for a couple of maximums as Punjab Kings score 36 runs in the first three overs.
PBKS: 36/0 after 3 overs
Deshpande to Prabhsimran - 6. Superb shot. The PBKS picks up the fuller delivery really well and deposits into the stands from over the deep square leg fence.
PBKS: 19/0 after 1.3 overs
11 runs from the opening over and that’s the start a team would need while chasing 200. Akash Singh is under pressure as he bowls an expensive over.
CSK: 11/0 after 1 over
Shikhar Dhawan brings up his first run with a boundary and follows it up with another. That’s quite a start for Punjab in the stiff chase of 201.
PBKS: 9/0 after 0.3 over
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran are out to bat as they begin the big chase of 201. Akash Singh opens the CSK attack.
CSK post 200/4 riding on Conway’s unbeaten 92. He may not have got his hundred but the crowd at Chepauk found what they were looking for. An MS Dhoni classic – finishing the innings with back-to-back sixes. Punjab were under the pump right from the beginning. They failed to get wickets at the start and that is what hurt them. Their bowlers leaked runs. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza picked up one wicket each.
Jadeja falls. Curran goes for the yorker but ends up serving a low full-toss. Jadeja tries to get under it but only manages to get it off the toe end. The ball goes high up in the air and Livingstone takes a simple catch.
CSK: 185/4 after 19.1 overs
A much-needed boundary for CSK. Back of a length, outside off, Devon Conway frees his arms and flat-bats it to the right of long on for a boundary.
CSK: 185/3 after 19 overs
The wickets might be falling at one end but Conway continues his fireworks from the other. Back-to-back boundaries to Chahar who has just removed Moeen Ali. CSK, despite losing three of their batters, are pretty much on top of the game.
CSK: 169/3 after 17 overs
Rahul Chahar strikes and Moeen Ali falls for 10. The CSK batter moves down the track and gets beaten by the flight as Rahul pulls his length back. The ball turns in and beats the bat before Jitesh whips off the bails.
CK: 158/2 after 16.1 overs
An expensive over from Liam Livingstone. Conway and Moeen Ali together score 16 runs in it, including 3 boundaries.
CSK: 146/2 after 12 overs.
Moeen Ali is in the middle and goes off the mark with a boundary. Livingstone bowls it full and on off, Moeen lofts it over extra covers for a boundary.
CSK: 141/1 after 14.4 overs
Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92 helped Chennai Super Kings pile up a huge score but what entertained the crowd to the fullest was the consecutive sixes by MS Dhoni to finish the 20th over. The hosts set Punjab Kings a 201 target. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match no. 41 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK decided to go unchanged despite a defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. They included Ambati Rayudu in the Starting XI who came as an Impact Player in the chase during the last match.
MS Dhoni’s CSK have been playing dominant cricket this season and are currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table after playing eight matches. After a forgettable last season, CSK have found the right balance this year and they are producing collective efforts on the field to outclass their oppositions. Despite several injury crises, Dhoni has managed to find the best in his players despite some being the second option. CSK’s batting line-up has been firing well for them as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been performing consistently well for the side.
On the other side, Punjab Kings have been inconsistent this season. The batting and bowling have not complemented each other well on multiple occasions as they are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. Shikhar Dhawan recovered from the injury and returned to the XI in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants but it turned out to be a forgettable match for him and the team. Dhawan was dismissed for just 1 while the bowlers leaked too many runs as LSG posted the second-highest score in IPL – 257/5.
CSK, however, will be happy to return to home comforts, where spin is king and their shrewd captain M S Dhoni will look to strangle the PBKS batters.
A high-flying CSK was ambushed in Jaipur as the batters came up short, chasing 203 for victory against the Royals.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.
