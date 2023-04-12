CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by Three Runs

CSK lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the chase to Sandeep Sharma as he holed out on 10. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway then stitched a solid partnership to drive innings. Rahane was out on 31 while Conway made 50. However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled well for a combined figures of 4/52 runs in eight overs.

A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer after a well-compiled fifty from Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals to 175/8 in 20 overs. Buttler made 52 while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 30. Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in an over to dent Rajasthan Royal’s progress after Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler stitched a superb partnership. Tushar Deshpande made an early strike when he got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal for 11 to jolt Rajasthan Royals. However, Padikkal and Buttler then started dealing in boundaries to bring up RR’s fifty in quick time in a solid recovery.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in his 200th match as CSK captain, won the coin toss at the Chepauk Stadium and opted to bowl first. CSK have made a couple of changes to their playing XI with Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana getting a game tonight. RR have received a big blow ahead of the game with Trent Boult missing this contest due to a niggle.

CSK vs RR Match Preview

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back at their home for their next fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 17. MS Dhoni & Co enter the contest on the back of 2 consecutive victories while Rajasthan are equally confident, especially after mauling Delhi Capitals by 50-odd runs in Guwahati in the previous encounter.

The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality ‘Spin Test’ on a tricky Chepauk pitch. The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike rates — 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.

But in the three games that the Royals have played so far, two were in Guwahati, which was the flattest batting deck amongst all the venues. The Hyderabad track was also loaded heavily in favour of batters.

And, suddenly, they come to Chennai where the ball can grip and also get slower as the match progresses. The toss is always an important factor in Chennai as chasing anything above 170 to 175 could be a risky proposition.

Especially when Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mitchell Santner are operating at the Chepauk and might bowl 10 if not 12, overs between them. Matches can be won and lost there.

But by no means Royals’ spinners could be taken lightly as the wily ‘Cricket Scientist’ Ravichandran Ashwin has played all his cricket at this very ground and the intelligent Yuzvendra Chahal can outfox any batter on a given day. Add the other Tamil Nadu spinner Murugan Ashwin in the mix and CSK will also have their own set of challenges.

However, CSK will be missing Deepak Chahar, who is expected to be out of the tournament due to the recurrence of a left hamstring injury.

Whether Dhoni prefers the erratic but pacey Rajvardhan Hangargekar or the incisive Simarjeet Singh will be a big question.

On the batting front, the vastly experienced Ajinkya Rahane showed he too could score quickly on his CSK debut as the team turned in a strong performance with spinners Jadeja and Santner doing a fine job.

Add the good run of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order and CSK do have a formidable batting line-up. But they would be up against an equally well-endowed Royals team.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here