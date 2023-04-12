CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by Three Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 23:30 IST
Chennai, India
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets for their third win of the season. Chasing 176, CSK left it too late and fell short of the target by four runs despite late blitz from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The RR spinners did well to derail the chase in the middle overs. Read More
Three superb deliveries from Sandeep Sharma break Chennai Super Kings hearts as Rajasthan Royals hold nerves to win by three runs at the Chepauk Stadium tonight. Needing 20 to win off the final over, MS Dhoni blasted back-to-back sixes off Sandeep who started the over with two wides in a row. The pacer kept his cool and then allowed just three singles off his remaining three as CSK finished with 172/6 in 20 overs. 17 runs from the final over but CSK cannot get over the line. MS Dhoni finishes unbeaten on 32 off 17, Ravindra Jadeja made 25 off 15.
This isn’t over yet folks. Ravindra Jadeja keeps Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of a win with two sixes and a four off Jason Holder. The first six came over fine leg and the next straight down the ground. 19 runs from it. CSK 155/6 in 19 overs, chasing 176.
MS Dhoni brings out the slog sweep against Adam Zampa and uses all his might to send the ball flying into the stands for a big six. 14 runs from the over of Zampa. CSK 136/6 in 18 overs, chasing 176. They need 40 off the next two now.
The spinners have ruled the roost tonight. Yuzvendra Chahal finishes his spell allowing just five runs in it. CSK 122/6 in 17 overs. They need 54 to win off 18 now with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.
It’s deafening at Chepauk as MS Dhoni has walked in to bat next. Every time he’s on strike, the crowd goes berserk. Will we see a Dhoni special tonight? CSK need 59 off 24 with four wickets remaining. Score 117/6 in 16 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin finishes another fine over - just four runs in it.
OUT! Chennai Super Kings continue to lose wickets. And this time it’s the well-set Devon Conway who holes out in the deep while aiming to up the scoring rate. He scored 50. Yuzvendra Chahal takes his second wicket. CSK 113/6 in 14.6 overs, chasing 176.
FIFTY! Excellent running from Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja as they pick up three. Those three runs take Conway’s total to 50 off 37. CSK 112/5 in 14.4 overs, chasing 176.
OUT! CSK have lost their way in this chase. Ambati Rayudu went back for a pull shot and Shimron Hetmyer runs to his right at deep midwicket for a superb catch. Rayudu scored 1. CSK 103/5 in 14.1 overs, chasing 176.
OUT! Adam Zampa strikes. Moeen Ali’s nightmarish night ends as he goes for a slog sweep and holes out in the deep on 7. CSK 102/4 in 13.5 overs, chasing 176. Ambati Rayudu has walked in as the Impact Player for Chennai.
With a couple, Moeen Ali brings up Chennai Super Kings’ 100 in 13.2 overs.
The asking rate has crossed 11 runs per over now. Moeen Ali was given a life in the over after he edged one off Yuzvendra Chahal but Sanju Samson couldn’t keep hold of the ball. 5 runs from it. CSK 98/3 in 13 overs, chasing 176.
OUT! A masterclass from Ravichandran Ashwin this spell. Pitched on length and Shivam Dube has no time to deal with it as it rushes past his bat to hit the pad. Plumb. Ashwin has his second wicket. Dube scored 8. CSK 92/3 in 11.4 overs, chasing 176.
1,1,1,1,1,1. Six singles from the second over of Kuldeep Sen. CSK 86/2 in 11 overs, chasing 176.
Four runs and a wicket in the second over of Ravichandran Ashwin. Shivam Dube has walked in next to join Devon Conway. CSK need 96 off the next 60 to win.
OUT! The partnership has been broken and it’s Ravichandran Ashwin who brings the much-needed breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals. It was a carrom ball from Ashwin as Rahane went down for a sweep shot. The umpire raised the finger and after discussing with Devon Conway, Rahane opted against using the DRS. He scored 31 off 19. CSK 78/2 in 9.3 overs.
Ajinkya Rahane the batter at his best is a sight to behold. Adam Zampa comes back into the attack and Rahane dances down the track for an inside-out shot over extra cover for four.
12 runs from it take CSK to 73/1 in 9 overs, chasing 176. CSK have appealed for a wide as Rahane missed a sweep. No spike on utlraedge and Zampa will have to return and reload. A couple off the final delivery. 15 runs from the over. CSK 76/1 in 9 overs, chasing 176.
Jason Holder starts his second over with a poor delivery down the legs of Devon Conway who punish the RR pacer by flicking it away for an easy four. 9 runs came in the over. CSK 61/1 in 8 overs, chasing 176. Time-out.
Fifty up for Chennai Super Kings. Yuzvendra Chahal drops one short and Devon Conway latches onto it with a pull to midwicket for four which also takes CSK’s score to 51/1 in 6.5 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack for the final over of Powerplay. And little mind games between Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane get the crowd going. Rahane was charging forward and Ashwin pulled out of his delivery. Off the next, Rahane pulled away. The crowd responded with a loud roar. Rahane responded by lofting one over covers for a six. 10 runs from it. CSK 45/1 in 6 overs.
DROPPED! Devon Conway goes for the sweep shot against leggie Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma jumps at backward square leg region but cannot keep hold of the ball. And the ball runs away for a four. 9 runs from the over. CSK 35/1 in 5 overs, chasing 176.
Jason Holder brought into action. Ajinkya Rahane brings out the pull shot after Holder drops one short to be struck for a four to midwicket. And Holder finishes the over by straying down the leg-side with Devon Conway helping himself to an easy four. 10 runs from the over. CSK 26/1 in 4 overs.
OUT! Sandeep Sharma gives Rajasthan Royals an early success and it’s the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK opener was looking to flick this one away from Sandeep but miscues for a leading edge to hole out on 8. A decent catch from Yahsavi Jaiswal as well. CSK 10/1 in 2.2 overs.
Right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen pressed into action now. Just three runs off his first over tonight. A good start indeed. CSK 10/0 in 2 overs, chasing 176.
Ruturaj Gaikwad lofts one towards mid-off but Yuzvendra Chahal cannot react it as the CSK opener completes 2 runs. And then Sandeep Sharma drops one short allowing Gaikwad to flick it away for four. 7 runs from it. CSK 7/0 in 1 over, chasing 176.
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikward are the two Chennai Super Kings openers. Right-arm medium pacer Sandeep Sharma will open the attack for Rajasthan Royals. Target for CSK: 176.
Rajasthan Royals have made 175/8 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa was run out off the final delivery of the innings after being dropped by Maheesh Theekshana at short fine-leg. 8 runs and a wicket in the over of Tushar Deshpande. Shimron Hetmyer remains unbeaten on 30 off 18.
OUT! Tushar Deshpande strikes as Jason Holder picks out fielder in the deep to be out for a first-ball duck. RR 174/7 in 19.5 overs.
WICKET! A wide full toss from Akash Singh and Dhru Jurel looks to big but holes out to long-off. A wicket off the final delivery of his spell tonight for the left-arm pacer. RR 167/6 in 19 overs.
Shimron Hetmyer blasts a six and a four off Tushar Deshpande to make it 13 runs from the 18th over. RR 157/5.
A full toss from Tushar Deshpande and Shimron Hetmyer launches it over long-on for a maximum to bring up RR’s 150 in 17.5 overs.
A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer after a well-compiled fifty from Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals to 175/8 in 20 overs. Buttler made 52 while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 30. Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in an over to dent Rajasthan Royal’s progress after Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler stitched a superb partnership. Tushar Deshpande made an early strike when he got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal for 11 to jolt Rajasthan Royals. However, Padikkal and Buttler then started dealing in boundaries to bring up RR’s fifty in quick time in a solid recovery.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in his 200th match as CSK captain, won the coin toss at the Chepauk Stadium and opted to bowl first. CSK have made a couple of changes to their playing XI with Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana getting a game tonight. RR have received a big blow ahead of the game with Trent Boult missing this contest due to a niggle.
CSK vs RR Match Preview
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back at their home for their next fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 17. MS Dhoni & Co enter the contest on the back of 2 consecutive victories while Rajasthan are equally confident, especially after mauling Delhi Capitals by 50-odd runs in Guwahati in the previous encounter.
The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality ‘Spin Test’ on a tricky Chepauk pitch. The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike rates — 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.
But in the three games that the Royals have played so far, two were in Guwahati, which was the flattest batting deck amongst all the venues. The Hyderabad track was also loaded heavily in favour of batters.
And, suddenly, they come to Chennai where the ball can grip and also get slower as the match progresses. The toss is always an important factor in Chennai as chasing anything above 170 to 175 could be a risky proposition.
Especially when Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mitchell Santner are operating at the Chepauk and might bowl 10 if not 12, overs between them. Matches can be won and lost there.
But by no means Royals’ spinners could be taken lightly as the wily ‘Cricket Scientist’ Ravichandran Ashwin has played all his cricket at this very ground and the intelligent Yuzvendra Chahal can outfox any batter on a given day. Add the other Tamil Nadu spinner Murugan Ashwin in the mix and CSK will also have their own set of challenges.
However, CSK will be missing Deepak Chahar, who is expected to be out of the tournament due to the recurrence of a left hamstring injury.
Whether Dhoni prefers the erratic but pacey Rajvardhan Hangargekar or the incisive Simarjeet Singh will be a big question.
On the batting front, the vastly experienced Ajinkya Rahane showed he too could score quickly on his CSK debut as the team turned in a strong performance with spinners Jadeja and Santner doing a fine job.
Add the good run of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order and CSK do have a formidable batting line-up. But they would be up against an equally well-endowed Royals team.
News18 Live Blog Team