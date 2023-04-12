CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match no. 17 Live Streaming: How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Coverage on TV, Online

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match no. 17 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings will aim to extend their winning streak to three matches when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The IPL match between Chennai and Rajasthan is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With two wins from three matches, the MS Dhoni-led side are now placed in fifth position in the IPL standings. In their last match, the four-time IPL winners clinched a convincing seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals have so far bagged two wins in the 16th edition of IPL.

The Sanju Samson-led side will head into the clash after defeating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs. With two wins to their name, Rajasthan now occupy the second spot on the IPL points table.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will take place on April 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

