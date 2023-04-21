CSK vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as Chennai Super Kings Outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 22:56 IST
Chennai, India
CSK vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 77 runs to set up the foundation of a massive victory for Chennai Super Kings. Moeen Ali hit the winning runs for them as Chennai chased down 135-run target with 8 balls to spare. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja spun his web around Sunrisers Hyderabad in the middle overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score 134/7. Read More
Moeen Ali finishes it off with a boundary for Chennai Super Kings as they won the match by 7 wickets. A dominant show from the hosts as they outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments. Devon Conway remained unbeaten for 77 and set the foundation for a massive victory. While he got good support from Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) at the start. Chennai Super Kings (138/3 in 18.4 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (134/7) by 7 wickets
A couple of boundaries for Devon Conway to end Umran Malik’s over. The first one was a gorgeous drive over cover while the second was a bit unfortunate for the bowler as the edge flew over the third man for a four. CSK 132/3 in 18 overs
OUT! Mayank Markande breached Ambati Rayudu and hit the stumps to provide another breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was right through the gate as Rayudu was stunned a bit by his dismissal. There was a big gap between bat and pad and Markande found a way to breach it. CSK 122/3 in 17 overs
Ambati Rayudu played it late to find a boundary at third man to end the over on a high for Chennai Super Kings. 8 runs came off it. Only 16 runs needed from the last four overs as things are not looking good for Sunrisers Hyderabad an their fans. CSK 119/3 in 16 overs
Ambati Rayudu is the Impact Player for CSK as he replaced Akash Singh
OUT! Mayank Markande gets the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane who charged down the ground but only managed to find an edge on the ball and Aiden Markram held onto the catch after an initial fumble. Rahane departs for 9 but Chennai are still on top. CSK 110/2 in 14.4 overs
Devon Conway broke the shackles with a boundary on Mayank Dagar’s ball as nine runs came off his over. Conway has been playing with a sense of responsibility here as he wants to stay till the end for his team. 100 up for Chennai here. CSK 104/1 in 14 overs
A couple of tight overs as eight runs came off the last two. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wicket has put a bit of brake on the scoring rate but the required run rate is still below 6. The spinners have been affective for SRH but they have yet not picked a wicket. CSK 95/1 in 13 overs
OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad finally take a wicket as Ruturaj Gaikwad became a victim of a bizarre dismissal. Devon Conway hits it straight and Umran Malik got the deflection on the ball on the follow-through and the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end where Ruturaj Gaikwad was out of the crease. CSK 87/1 in 11 overs
Devon Conway finds the gap through cover to complete his half-century in 33 balls. A fine knock so far from Chennai Super Kings as he has put his team on the top in the chase and Sunrisers Hyderabad look down and out against them. CSK 86/0 in 10 overs
Umran Malik into the attack and seven runs came off it. The pressure is mounting with every over on Sunrisers Hyderabad here. The Orange Army need a miraculous effort here to bounce back in this game as Chennai Super Kings are all over them at the moment. CSK 77/0 in 9 overs
Mayank Markande into the attack and he gave away just four runs off his over. The spinners have been affective on his this surface so far but the game has almost slipped away from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s reach here. CSK 70/0 in 8 overs
Washington Sundar into the attack and he managed to put a bit of brake on the scoring rate. 6 runs came off the over. The required run rate is dropped below 6 and CSK are marching towards a big victory here as Sunrisers Hyderabad look no match for them. CSK 66/0 in 7 overs
Devon Conway shuffled a bit and played it over fine leg to find a boundary. The southpaw followed it up with another four on the fine leg. While the next ball flew over the wicketkeeper’s head for a maximum. It didn’t stop there as Conway guided the fifth ball of over at the third man for a four. The last ball of the over was placed between the two fielders at third man for another boundary. Big over as 23 runs came off it. CSK 60/0 in 6 overs
A tidy over from Marco Jansen as only four runs came off it. Good bowling from the Proteas pacer as he didn’t give any room to the Chennai Super Kings openers here. Sunrisers Hyderabad need wickets here as the platform is set for Chennai Super Kings. CSK 32/0 in 4 overs
Aiden Makram into the attack and Devon Conway welcomed him with a couple of boundaries as 11 runs came off it. Chennai Super Kings have got off to an ideal start in this chase and they are scoring at a healthy rate here. CSK 28/0 in 3 overs
Devon Conway charged down the ground and hit it over cover for a boundary. While Ruturaj Gaikwad guided it on the fine leg to end the over with another. 11 runs came off the over as Chennai Supers Kings start solid in the chase. CSK 17/0 in 2 overs
Ruturaj Gaikwad started the proceedings with a fine boundary but Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to bounce back and gave just six runs off the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad need early wickets here to bounce back in this game. CSK 6/0 in 1 over
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are in the middle to start the chase for Chennai Super Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball in hand.
Mayank Dagar is the Impact Player for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he replaced Rahul Tripathi
MS Dhoni with a stunning throw ends Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings on the final ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 134/7. A below-par score from Hyderabad as they failed to tackle the Chennai Super Kings’ spinners in the middle overs. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up with at least 25 runs short on the board. Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings
Excellent penultimate over from Tushar Deshpande as only eight runs came off it. 140 looks highly unlikely from here as the two batters have to swing the bat on every ball in the last over. SRH 127/6 in 19 overs
Matheesha Pathirana finally gets a wicket here as he dismissed the big guy Heinrich Klaasen for 17. The Proteas batter was looking to find a boundary but failed to put it into the gap as Ruturaj Gaikwad took a fine catch at cover. SRH 116/6 in 17.3 overs
Heinrich Klaasen breaks the shackles and hit a boundary off Maheesh Theekshana’s delivery as eight runs came off the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to put their foot on the accelerator here to get close to 150 from here. SRH 114/5 in 17 overs
Matheesha Pathirana returned to the attack and he delivered a tidy over here as only four runs came off it. The onus is on Heinrich Klaasen to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post a challenging total in front of Chennai Super Kings. SRH 106/5 in 16 overs
Another wicket for Ravindra Jadeja as this time he gets the better of Mayank Agarwal. It was not the usual batting position for Mayank as he stepped down the ground in search of a big shot but got beaten completely and MS Dhoni dislodged the bails quickly. SRH 95/5 in 13.5 overs
OUT! Another wicket here as Maheesh Theekshana gets the better of Surnisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram. Carrom ball from the Sri Lanka spinner which went away as Markram only managed to get an edge on it as MS Dhoni took a fine catch behind the stumps. SRH 90/4 in 12.5 overs
OUT! BIG WICKET! Rahul Tripathi went for the sweep shot and only managed to find an edge as Akash Singh took a fine catch inside circle. Second wicket for Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession as Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the backfoot here. SRH 84/3 in 11.2 overs
Matheesha Pathirana into the attack and seven runs came off it. Aiden Markram hits a fine boundary to put pressure on the young bowler but he bounced back with a sharp bouncer. SRH 83/2 in 11 overs
Ravindra Jadeja provides the breakthrough here as Abhishek Sharma departs for 34. A crucial wicket for Chennai Super Kings to break the partnership and put the pressure back on Sunrisers Hyderabad here. Abhishek went for a big shot but didn’t find the desired distance and got caught by Ajinkya Rahane SRH 71/2 in 9.2 overs
While Chennai Super Kings will look to reach the top of IPL 2023 standings with a win tonight, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to bounce back from their recent defeat.
CSK began their season with a 5-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans, the four-time IPL champs then defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs to pick up their first win of the season. MS Dhoni’s side made it two wins from three games by defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their next game however, Rajasthan Royals won over CSK before they bounced back with a win over RCB.
The Yellow Army are currently sitting in third place on the IPL 2023 standings with six points from five games.
In their most recent game, Dhoni and Co restricted RCB to a total of 218 runs, having themselves scored 226. Fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell went in vain however, as Devon Conway won the Player of the Match award after his 83-run knock, followed by a quickfire fifty from Shivam Dube.
Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, began their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, they suffered their second defeat in a row at the hands of LSG, however, Aiden Markram’s side defeated Punjab Kings to register their first points on the board. The Orange Army would then defeat KKR by 23 runs before their two-game winning run was halted by Mumbai Indians.
SRH skipper Markam had won the toss and decided to bowl against MI however, the five-time IPL champs won the fixture by 14 runs as they scored 192/5 courtesy of Cameron Green’s 64-run knock. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma both made good contributions to take Rohit’s side to a fight-worthy total, and in reply they restricted the Orange Army to 178, Despite Mayank Agarwal’s 48-run knock.
