CSK vs SRH Predicted Teams, IPL 2023: Will Ben Stokes Make a Comeback?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to go head-to-head in their upcoming fixture of the IPL 2023. The high-voltage clash is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21.

Chennai are coming off a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in what was a high-scoring contest. Opener Devon Conway had a memorable outing, notching up his second half-century of the season. Shivam Dube was also at his best as lefty smashed a quickfire 52 off 27 balls.

Among the bowlers, Tushar Deshpande took three wickets while Matheesha Pathirana grabbed two.

SRH, on the other hand, lost to Mumbai Indians in their last game. Batting first, Mumbai posted a decent total of 192 runs.

In response, the Hyderabad batting unit didn’t fire in unison and managed 178-all out. Only two batters from the squad including Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen managed to breach the 30-run mark.

Head-to-head Records: CSK vs SRH

CSK and SRH have previously faced each other 18 times in the IPL. Chennai have a superior head-to-head record with 13 victories under their belt. Hyderabad have emerged victorious on 5 occasions.

Check Out CSK vs SRH Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

CSK vs SRH Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

