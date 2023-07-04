Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
West Indies Announces Women's Squad for T20I Series vs Ireland; Maiden Call ups for 3 Under-19 Players

West Indies Announces Women's Squad for T20I Series vs Ireland; Maiden Call ups for 3 Under-19 Players

CWI lead selector Ann Browne highlights the importance of balancing youth with experience as the women in maroon rebuild their side for the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

IANS

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 11:54 IST

Saint Lucia

The rebuild of the squad is underway with youngsters being handed opportunities. (Image: CWI)
The rebuild of the squad is underway with youngsters being handed opportunities. (Image: CWI)

The selection panel from Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The squad includes three Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 players, a tournament conducted by CWI which consisted of teams from different regions in the Carribean.

The three players from the tournament include Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar and Djenaba Joseph.

On the selection, CWI lead selector, Ann Browne said, “The selection panel decided to retain the players who completed the ODI series. These players have shown form and performance which enabled the team to secure a series win, which the team has recently been striving for."

The selector also highlighted the need for balance between the youngsters and senior players.

All matches in the T20 series are set to begin at 5pm Eastern Caribbean Time (2:30pm IST). The three-match T20 series is set to be played on July 4, July 6 and July 8 respectively.

Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

T20 International Series: 

July 4: 1st T20I

July 6: 2nd T20I

    • July 8: 3rd T20I

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 11:53 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 11:54 IST
