CZ vs NEZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy XI, Captain, Vice-captain for Central Zone vs North East Zone, Deodhar Trophy 2023

The Central Zone will square-off against North East Zone 11th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The North East Zone are currently languishing at the last position on the table, having lost all three of their fixtures so far in the tournament.

The Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 will host the domestic contest on July 30. The Central Zone have also failed to register a single win in the competition and sit at the second-last position of the table only because of a better net run-rate.

The Central Zone conceded a six-wicket loss in their first game of the ongoing tournament. They lost their second game to the North Zone by 48 runs before losing a thriller to the West Zone by a single wicket.

The North East Zone were blown away in their opening game as they lost the match by nine wickets. Their second defeat came against the East Zone by eight wickets. The North Eastern side were decimated again in their third game as they conceded another nine-wicket loss to the South Zone.

Both teams would be itching to clinch a victory during the weekend fixture.

CZ vs NEZ Dream11 Team Tips

Captain: Rinku Singh

Vice-captain: Rex Rajkumar

Wicketkeeper: Aryan Juyal

Batters: Anup Ahlawat, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Upendra Yadav

All-rounders: Rex Rajkumar, Yash Dubey

Bowlers: Lee Yong Lepcha, Khrievitso Kense, Karan Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary

CZ vs NEZ Probable XIs

CZ Probable XI: Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai

NEZ Probable XI: Anup Ahlawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Jehu Anderson, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Palzor Tamang, Larry Sangma, Imliwati Lemtur, Lee Yong Lepcha, Khrievitso Kense

CZ vs NEZ Full Squad