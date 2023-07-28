'Maybe It’s Coming Towards the End...': David Warner Served Major Do or Die Ultimatum by Glenn McGrath

David Warner has been given a major warning to come up with a crucial knock in the second innings of Ashes 2023 fifth Test, or it might turn out to be his last outing for Australia in red-ball cricket feels Glenn McGrath.

The legendary Australia bowler came up with a major warning for Warner after the opener’s ongoing struggles continued at the Oval, as he could only score 24 runs in the first innings.

During the Ashes 2023, Warner has only mustered up a total of 225 runs in nine innings, and the 36-year-old needs to come up with a big one or else it could mean the end of the road for him according to McGrath.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, McGrath said, “There’s a bit of pressure on Dave Warner. He looked ok (in the first innings at the Oval), but then got out again. To be honest, I think, unfortunately, that maybe it’s coming towards the end of his career."

Warner had previously hinted his desire to keep playing until the next Ashes however, given his recent torrid form with the bat McGrath feels only a big knock in the second innings can help the Aussie opener’s cause.

“I know he came out the other day and said he wanted to play it to the end of next summer. But I think the pressure is on him, the vultures are circling. Unless he comes out in the second dig and produces a big score, I think he might struggle," added McGrath.

Warner has struggled throughout the Ashes this summer, however, his unfortunate record of 17 dismissals against Stuart Broad has seen the opener come under immense pressure. According to McGrath, the swashbuckling opener has also been ‘unfortunate’ that he couldn’t convert his starts.

