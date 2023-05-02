David Warner Shares Fan-edit Poster of Malayalam Movie Aadu Imagining Him as Pappan; Khaleel Ahmed Asks 'Where Am I?'

Delhi Capitals might be languishing at the bottom of the pile in the ongoing IPL 2023 but that hasn’t dampened their captain David Warner’s spirits.

At least his latest social media post suggests as the Australian shared an expertly edited poster of a Malayalam movie Aadu – Oru Bheekara Jeevi Aanu replacing the face of the actors with DC cricketers that include himself, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav among others.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

Warner’s love for South Indian cinema is a known fact with the star batter regularly photoshopping his face on the posters of popular movies or lip-synching to songs or using apps to insert his face into viral clips.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The latest poster seems to have been shared weeks before by another Instagram user Anoop M Das and it finally caught Warner’s attention who shared it hours before DC’s latest IPL clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Warner would be hoping to get DC back on winning track after their two match winning run ended with a disappointing defeat at home to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC’s brittle middle order failed once again, a fact Warner pointed out during a post-match conversation with the broadcasters.

Advertisement

“We have been losing too many wickets through the middle," Warner had said. “We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don’t think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult."

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

DC will be up against a versatile GT, a team that has seen different players stepping up to take them over the line through the season.

So far, DC have managed to win just two of their eight matches so far.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here