'Broady's Gonna Get Ya!': David Warner Says He Sings Ashes Nemesis Stuart Broad's Song While Batting

Australia opener David Warner was dimissed by England pacer Stuart Broad for the 17th time in a Test match at the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The southpaw hasnot been having the best of Ashes series, having scored 9, 36, 66, 25, 4 and 1 and at an abysmal average of just 23.5, but has contributed to opening stands of 61, 73 and 63 with Usman Khawaja.

In a recent interview to UK’s The Telegraph, Warner opened up on his recent form with the bat in ongoing series.

“You find different ways to get in and out. Out there like singing songs in your head. There’s a lot of other ways to get yourself calm when you’re out there," Warner said of his process to hishead back in the game on the back of poor form.

When proded for what song he sings in his head to concentrate, Warner belted out his rendition of ‘Broady’s gonna get ya’.

“The Hollies Stand started that, I love it. I always love facing Broady. We have two left-handed opening batters and he is one of, if not the best, bowler to left-handers in today’s game. He is so good at it. Jimmy (Anderson) is there as well. These are guys we have watched and played against for a long time," he explained.

WARNER vs BORAD in TESTS

Even though Australia captain did not confirm their playing XI but confirmedthat their top five batters would play in the fourth test, which starts at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Warner also opened up on the lack of sledging in modern cricket and if the banter on the field is missing.