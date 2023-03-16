David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Axar Patel Named Vice-captain

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday confirmed that star Australia cricketer David Warner will lead the team during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Warner will replaced Rishabh Pant who is currently undergoing rehabilitation after being involved in a car accident last December.

Allrounder Axar Patel will be Warner’s deputy for the season.

“Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!" Warner said in a statement.

In another major announcement, the legendary Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as Director of Cricket for the franchise.

Ganguly was earlier associated with Delhi Capitals in the of a Mentor during the 2019 season.

“I’m excited to be back with the Delhi Capitals. My association with the women’s team, and the Pretoria Capitals over the last few months has been fantastic, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL. Delhi Capitals had done well as a team during my last stint with them. I’ve already been involved with the players this time around, and I’m keen to see them as a group. Hopefully, we will all have a great time over the next couple of months," Ganguly said.

Delhi Capitals had a mixed season last year when they finished fifth on the points table with seven wins and as many defeats from 14 matches.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the Capitals franchise. Between the previous IPL and the one coming up, our Capitals family has grown. We’re now the proud owners of a team in the ongoing Women’s Premier League, and have had successful opening seasons at the leagues conducted in South Africa and the UAE recently. In Rishabh’s absence, there couldn’t have been a more apt candidate than David to lead the Delhi Capitals. With him as our leader, and Ricky and Dada overseeing all proceedings, I have no doubt that we are going to be the team to watch out for in the competition," DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway from March 31.

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener in an away game on 1st April.

