'We'll See a Different David Warner': Pat Cummins Backs Australian Opener in Battle Against Stuart Broad

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has expressed his confidence that David Warner will prevail over his long-time nemesis Stuart Broad and believes the opener will display a transformed version of himself during the 2023 Ashes, beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.

The English seamer proved to be Warner’s nemesis, dismissing the Australian opener on seven occasions in the 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes as Warner managed just 95 runs at an average of 9.5.

England have selected their starting eleven for the Edgbaston Test on Wednesday with Broad got preferred over Mark Wood.