'We'll See a Different David Warner': Pat Cummins Backs Australian Opener in Battle Against Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad proved to be Warner's nemesis, dismissing the Australian opener on seven occasions in the 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

IANS

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 15:51 IST

New Delhi, India

David Warner (AP Image)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has expressed his confidence that David Warner will prevail over his long-time nemesis Stuart Broad and believes the opener will display a transformed version of himself during the 2023 Ashes, beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.

The English seamer proved to be Warner’s nemesis, dismissing the Australian opener on seven occasions in the 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes as Warner managed just 95 runs at an average of 9.5.

England have selected their starting eleven for the Edgbaston Test on Wednesday with Broad got preferred over Mark Wood.

    • “I don’t think there’ll be any surprises. They’re guys we’ve played a lot and Davey’s (Warner) I’m sure been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him. It didn’t go Davey’s way last time, but I think we’ll see a different Davey this time," Cummins told WA Today.

    Warner is assured his place in the side despite a lean run, managing just one score over 50 in 17 innings during the past year. However, he exhibited promising signs by scoring 43 runs under challenging conditions on the first day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 15:51 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 15:51 IST
