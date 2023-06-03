'You Play Two Years...': David Warner Says WTC Final 'Should Be At Least A Three-game Series'

David Warner said he wants the World Test Championship (WTC) final should be a three-match series instead of a one-off match to decide the winner. For the 2021-23, Australia will be facing India at the Oval in London from June 7.

“I think it’s great. I have been - I won’t say critical - but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We’ve all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It’s great and we’re excited for that. We’ve played some outstanding cricket over the last 18-24 months. We know what India will bring to the table. It’s a great neutral venue, two world-class bowling attacks with a Dukes ball and from a batter’s perspective, I can’t wait to get out there," he added.

Warner had also revealed his desire to end his red-ball career with a swansong Test at his home ground at the SCG against Pakistan in January.

Talking ahead of Australia’s training session here, Warner said he hopes the Sydney Test against Pakistan would be his last. However, given his recent struggle in the longest format of the game, the southpaw isn’t guaranteed a spot in the Australian Test side and he is well aware of it.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said.

“I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

“If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," he added.

“For me I’ve always played every game as if it’s my last," Warner said.

“That’s my style of cricket. I enjoy being around the guys, I love being part of the team, trying to be that ball of energy in the group. I want to just keep working as hard as I can to get there," Warner added.

(With inputs from Agencies)