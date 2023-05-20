DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: New Delhi Weather Forecast, Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Report: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off against the Chennai Super Kings (SCK) in IPL 2023 match no, 67 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 20. This promises to be an interesting match, especially for the Chennai Super Kings, as they need to win this match in order to make it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals come into this match after a good win over the Punjab Kings. They are out of the tournament but would be keen to spoil CSK’s party with a dominant performance. The batters found their range in the last match against Punjab Kings, and this is where CSK need to be wary of.

The conditions in Delhi could assist the stroke makers, and hence, the better bowling attack will come into this match as slight favourites.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What happened in the last IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi?

Delhi Capitals hosted Punjab Kings in the last IPL game in New Delhi. Punjab Kings were good with the bat and on the back of an impressive ton by Prabhsimran Singh, posted 167. Delhi Capitals struggled in the chase and lost the match by 31 runs.

What is the average score at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Arun Jaitley is 163.

DC vs CSK Head-To-Head Record

Out of the 27 matches played between CSK and DC in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings have won 17 matches while Delhi Capitals have 10.

DC vs CSK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley is expected to be on the slower side, but batters can score runs provided they dig in and judge the pace and bounce off the surface. Conditions become easy during the later stages of the match.

Weather Report:

The weather in New Delhi is expected to set fair on May 20. The temperature is expected to around 36°C on the match day with 18% humidity and 11 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.