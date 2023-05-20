DC vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Qualify for Playoffs With Massive 77-run Win over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023 DC VS CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, all but sealing their place in IPL 2023 playoffs. MS Dhoni’s forces scored 223/3 courtesy of fifties from Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, they restricted Delhi Capitals to 149/9. Deepak Chahar picked up 3 wickets as David Warner was the lone warrior for his side by scoring 86 runs.

Chennai Super Kings edging closer to victory as they reduced Delhi Capitals to 116/5 in 15 overs, David Warner was edging closer to his century but DC lost early wickets as CSK dominated the home side at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets to rattle the DC opening batters as CSK and MS Dhoni eyed IPL 2023 playoffs berth with a massive win over Delhi Capitals.

David Warner and Yash Dhull tried to revive Delhi Capitals’ chase as Warner closed in on his fifty after losing three early wickets. DC reached 63/3 in 9 overs, Warner batting at 41 off 28, Dhull batting at 11 off 12. Chennai Super Kings absolutely dominating in the powerplay, Delhi Capitals reach 34/3 at the end of the powerplay while chasing 224. Deepak Chahar with two wickets while Tushar Deshpande removed Prithvi Shaw early courtesy of a sublime catch from Ambati Rayudu.

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched together yet another 100-run stand to propel CSK to a massive 223/3 run total against Delhi Capitals. Conway scored 87 in 52 balls, Gaikwad smashed 79 in 50 balls, Shivam Dube added a brisk 22 in 9 balls and Ravindra Jadeja also scored a quickfire 20 in 7 balls to provide a flourishing finish. Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Chetan Sakariya all picked up a wicket each.

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put CSK in a commanding position of 140/0 after 14 overs. Gaikwad smashed a fifty while Conway also smashed a fifty to put their team in the driving seat. Chetan Sakariya dismissed Gaikwad to draw first blood for Delhi Capitals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his third fifty of IPL 2023 season as he helped CSK put up a total of 87/0 in 10 overs against Delhi Capitals as Devon Conway also closed in on his fifty. It was a bright start by the two CSK openers as they put DC bowlers under the cosh.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Chennai Super Kings a bright start, as the CSK openers put together a 50-run partnership in the first five overs against Delhi Capitals. It was the 8th time Gaikwad and Conway stitched together a 50-run stand thus giving CSK a good start in the powerplay. Conway batting at 27 off 12, Gaikwad batting at 21 off 16.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni said that CSK have been trying to win games and secure qualification into playoffs from the first game, and the skipper opted for an unchanged playing XI from the last game. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner made 2 changes to his side, electing to bring in Chetan Sakariya and Lalit Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings need a win to secure their berth in the IPL 2023 playoffs and they take on Delhi Capitals in their last league game of the season. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni is set to flip the coin with DC captain David Warner as both men would hope to end the league stage on a winning note, while Delhi Capitals are out of the race for playoffs, CSK will look to secure a place in Qualifier 1 by beating DC and finishing in top two spots of IPL 2023 points table.

Chennai Super Kings have travelled to New Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday as the IPL 2023 season reaches its business end. While David Warner’s side are already out of the race for IPL playoffs, MS Dhoni-led CSK still needs to win their final league game to seal a place in the playoffs.

DC have already spoiled Punjab Kings’ chances of reaching the knockouts and Warner’s side will be looking to finish their season on a high and play the role of party spoilers for the Yellow Army.

On the other hand, the four-time IPL champs will look to avoid any slipups as they aim to finish inside the top two spots of the IPL 2023 points table.

CSK come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets otherwise they could have already qualified for the playoffs. Dhoni’s forces can still make it up to 17 points with a win today in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday.

The Yellow Army are currently in second place with 15 points from 13 games, and they also have a positive net run rate, but a defeat against Delhi Capitals could complicate matters.

Meanwhile, Warner and Co come into their final league outing sitting in ninth place on the standings, but they defeated Punjab Kings in their last match with Rilee Rossouw playing a magnificent 82-run knock.

DC would be hoping for more of the same from the South African batter whereas Phil Salt has also started peaking albeit its happened a bit too late for them this season.

Warner and Ricky Ponting have also been criticised for their handling of Axar Patel who has looked promising with both the bat and the ball but hasn’t been given enough chances to impress.

Whereas, it’s been another strong campaign for CSK so far as they remain on course for the playoffs and challenge Mumbai Indians by winning the much-awaited fifth IPL crown.

These two sides met recently at the Chepauk Stadium with CSK winning by 27 runs although the return fixture promises to deliver fireworks with so much at stake.