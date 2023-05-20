DC vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Qualify for Playoffs With Massive 77-run Win over Delhi Capitals

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, they scored 223/3 in 20 overs, and restricted Delhi Capitals to 149. CSK favourites to finish in second place, if LSG do not beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a massive margin. That’s it from us, do follow the LSG vs KKR clash live coverage.
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, big win for CSK, MS Dhoni’s forces look all but set to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs.
A big appeal, on field umpire doesn’t think it’s out, Theekshana hits Sakariya on the pads, MS Dhoni appeals but the replays showed it was pitched outside leg.
Maheesh Theekshana on a hat-trick now, he picks up Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket. Two in two, and the Sri Lankan gets Yadav plum in front of the stumps. Never in question, DC 146/9.
Chennai Super Kings all set to take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals reach 146/7 after 19 overs. A mere formality this match now.
Delhi Capitals 144/7 as they lose their skipper David Warner at 86. The Aussie batter tried to clear the ropes but a diving catch from Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings in cruise control.
18 overs have flown by Delhi Capitals 143/6, they need 81 in 12 balls, CSK all but confirmed to win this game. Warner the lone warrior, batting at 86 off 56 balls, Lalit Yadav batting at 5 off 7.
Delhi Capitals lose another wicket, Aman Khan’s inning comes to an end, he managed to score 7 in 9 balls. Moeen Ali picked up a good catch, DC going down as they continue to collapse. DC 133/6 after 16.2 overs.
Chennai Super Kings’ win all but confirmed, they are likely to secure qualification into playoffs. DC 131/5 after 16 overs, an expensive 15-run over from Tushar Deshpande but MSD won’t mind that.
Delhi Capitals need 114 in 36 balls, they reach 110/5, David Warner the lone warrior for his side once again today, he’s batting at 71 off 44 joined by Aman Khan. 3 runs from the over of Deepak Chahar, CSK in cruise control.
Delhi Capitals lose their fifth wicket, Axar Patel’s 15-run knock comes to an end, tries to go for the big hit by holes out to Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar gets his third wicket. Delhi Capitals 109/5 after 13.3 overs.
100-up for Delhi Capitals, David Warner and Axar Patel target Ravindra Jadeja as they go 6,1,4,6,6,0. Started by Patel, and ended by Warner, 23 runs from the over, Dhoni went to talk to Jadeja. DC reach 107/4 in 13 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana introduced into the attack to add to Delhi Capitals’ woes. David Warner struggles to play the Sri Lankan quick but Axar Patel did collect a boundary on the first ball of the over. 8 runs from the over, DC 84/4 after 12 overs. Warner batting at 54 off 39, Axar Patel batting at 7 off 4.
Delhi Capitals lose their fourth wicket, Ravindra Jadeja removes Yash Dhull to break the partnership, Dhull departs after scoring 13 in 15, Delhi Capitals reach 76/4 in 11 overs.
David Warner brings up his fifty in 32 balls, however, Delhi Capitals are still at 72/3 after 10 overs, 10 overs remain and they need 152 runs still. Warner batting 51 off 34 balls, Yash Dhull batting at 12 off 13.
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner nearing his fifty, Yash Dhull also joins hands to revive the chase. DC reach 61/3 after 9 overs. Warner batting at 41 off 28, Dhull batting at 11 off 12.
Delhi Capitals are nearing the 50-run mark, David Warner and Yash Dhull have tried to steady the ship after losing three early wickets. David Warner batting at 29 off 23 while Yash Dhull batting at 10 in 11. Delhi Capitals 47/3 after 8 overs.
A rocky start for David Warner’s Delhi Capitals, he’s kept DC in the game as he smashed a maximum on the last ball of Maheesh Theekshana’s over, but wickets have continued to fall at the other end. CSK absolutely dominant in the powerplay, DC 34/3 after 6 overs, Warner batting at 25 off 17, Yash Dhull batting at 1 off 5.
Rilee Rossouw becomes the latest casualty to fall on Deepak Chahar’s bowling, inside edge and the ball rattled the stumps, Rossouw smashed 82 in the last game but departs on golden duck today. DC 26/3 after 5 overs.
Another blow for Delhi Capitals, Phil Salt departs after scoring 3 in 6 balls. Never got control of his shot, holes out to Rahane. DC 26/2 in 4.4 overs needed 224 to win. Pressure, paying off.
David Warner key player for Delhi Capitals in the chase today, he takes on Tushar Deshpande and smashes a boundary in the second ball of the over, find the gap at mid-on. Six runs from the over, DC 21/1 in 4 overs.
Deepak Chahar comes on to bowl his second over in the powerplay, just three runs from the over, Chennai Super Kings in complete control of the game so far. Delhi Capitals 9/1 after 3 overs. They need to chase 224, won’t have too long to dwell around.
After losing Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals off to a shaky start, a good over from Tushar Deshpande, he gives away just a solitary run, DC 6/1 after 2 overs. Not the start the home side would have wanted chasing 224.
Delhi Capitals suffer first blow as they lose Prithvi Shaw early, Shaw dismissed by his Mumbai teammate Tushar Deshpande although Ambati Rayudu takes a sublime diving catch! DC 5/1 after 1.3 overs. Shaw departs after scoring 5 in 7 balls.
A steady start for Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw smashes a boundary against Deepak Chahar on the third ball of the over, followed by a single. Two dot balls to end the over, DC reach 5/0 after the first over.
Matheesha Pathirana is CSK’s impact player replacing Shivam Dube, meanwhile Deepak Chahar kick starts proceedings with the new ball.
Prithvi Shaw comes on as impact sub for Delhi Capitals, he’ll open alongside David Warner.
While MS Dhoni came out to bat early but could only score 5 runs in 4 balls, Gaikwad’s 79 in 50 balls and Conway’s 87 in 52 balls set the stage for CSK. Dube scored a quickfire 22 in 9 balls while Jadeja also looked in the groove with a 20-run knock in 7 balls. A spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs at stake, the Yellow Army need to restrict DC below 224.
Chennai Super Kings rise to the occasion with a big total of 223/3 in a must-win game. Delhi Capitals need 224 to end their campaign with a win. A dramatic end of the innings with the no-ball but Chetan Sakariya kept his nerve under pressure. Big chase coming up.
IPL 2023 DC VS CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, all but sealing their place in IPL 2023 playoffs. MS Dhoni’s forces scored 223/3 courtesy of fifties from Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, they restricted Delhi Capitals to 149/9. Deepak Chahar picked up 3 wickets as David Warner was the lone warrior for his side by scoring 86 runs.
Chennai Super Kings edging closer to victory as they reduced Delhi Capitals to 116/5 in 15 overs, David Warner was edging closer to his century but DC lost early wickets as CSK dominated the home side at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets to rattle the DC opening batters as CSK and MS Dhoni eyed IPL 2023 playoffs berth with a massive win over Delhi Capitals.
David Warner and Yash Dhull tried to revive Delhi Capitals’ chase as Warner closed in on his fifty after losing three early wickets. DC reached 63/3 in 9 overs, Warner batting at 41 off 28, Dhull batting at 11 off 12. Chennai Super Kings absolutely dominating in the powerplay, Delhi Capitals reach 34/3 at the end of the powerplay while chasing 224. Deepak Chahar with two wickets while Tushar Deshpande removed Prithvi Shaw early courtesy of a sublime catch from Ambati Rayudu.
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched together yet another 100-run stand to propel CSK to a massive 223/3 run total against Delhi Capitals. Conway scored 87 in 52 balls, Gaikwad smashed 79 in 50 balls, Shivam Dube added a brisk 22 in 9 balls and Ravindra Jadeja also scored a quickfire 20 in 7 balls to provide a flourishing finish. Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Chetan Sakariya all picked up a wicket each.
Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put CSK in a commanding position of 140/0 after 14 overs. Gaikwad smashed a fifty while Conway also smashed a fifty to put their team in the driving seat. Chetan Sakariya dismissed Gaikwad to draw first blood for Delhi Capitals.
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his third fifty of IPL 2023 season as he helped CSK put up a total of 87/0 in 10 overs against Delhi Capitals as Devon Conway also closed in on his fifty. It was a bright start by the two CSK openers as they put DC bowlers under the cosh.
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Chennai Super Kings a bright start, as the CSK openers put together a 50-run partnership in the first five overs against Delhi Capitals. It was the 8th time Gaikwad and Conway stitched together a 50-run stand thus giving CSK a good start in the powerplay. Conway batting at 27 off 12, Gaikwad batting at 21 off 16.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni said that CSK have been trying to win games and secure qualification into playoffs from the first game, and the skipper opted for an unchanged playing XI from the last game. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner made 2 changes to his side, electing to bring in Chetan Sakariya and Lalit Yadav.
Chennai Super Kings need a win to secure their berth in the IPL 2023 playoffs and they take on Delhi Capitals in their last league game of the season. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni is set to flip the coin with DC captain David Warner as both men would hope to end the league stage on a winning note, while Delhi Capitals are out of the race for playoffs, CSK will look to secure a place in Qualifier 1 by beating DC and finishing in top two spots of IPL 2023 points table.
Chennai Super Kings have travelled to New Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday as the IPL 2023 season reaches its business end. While David Warner’s side are already out of the race for IPL playoffs, MS Dhoni-led CSK still needs to win their final league game to seal a place in the playoffs.
DC have already spoiled Punjab Kings’ chances of reaching the knockouts and Warner’s side will be looking to finish their season on a high and play the role of party spoilers for the Yellow Army.
On the other hand, the four-time IPL champs will look to avoid any slipups as they aim to finish inside the top two spots of the IPL 2023 points table.
CSK come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets otherwise they could have already qualified for the playoffs. Dhoni’s forces can still make it up to 17 points with a win today in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday.
The Yellow Army are currently in second place with 15 points from 13 games, and they also have a positive net run rate, but a defeat against Delhi Capitals could complicate matters.
Meanwhile, Warner and Co come into their final league outing sitting in ninth place on the standings, but they defeated Punjab Kings in their last match with Rilee Rossouw playing a magnificent 82-run knock.
DC would be hoping for more of the same from the South African batter whereas Phil Salt has also started peaking albeit its happened a bit too late for them this season.
Warner and Ricky Ponting have also been criticised for their handling of Axar Patel who has looked promising with both the bat and the ball but hasn’t been given enough chances to impress.
Whereas, it’s been another strong campaign for CSK so far as they remain on course for the playoffs and challenge Mumbai Indians by winning the much-awaited fifth IPL crown.
These two sides met recently at the Chepauk Stadium with CSK winning by 27 runs although the return fixture promises to deliver fireworks with so much at stake.
