How to Watch DC vs GT Live Cricket Streaming: Check IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Coverage Details

Delhi Capitals are set to cross swords against Gujarat Titans in their second match of the IPL 2023. The high-octane clash is slated to take place on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in the national capital. The Titans, who came to this season with the tag of the defending champions, pulled off a fine start to their campaign.

The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings in the opening game, beating the four-time champions by five wickets.

DC, on the other hand, travelled to Lucknow for the season opener and returned empty-handed. The Lucknow Super Giants outclassed the David Warner-led side in every aspect, winning the match by a huge margin of 50 runs. The Capitals will look to get the best out of their first home fixture and register the maiden victory of this IPL.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will take place on April 4, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

