DC vs GT Weather Forecast, IPL 2023: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport in Delhi?

Gujarat Titans started their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence in a sublime fashion. In the IPL 2023 season opener, the Hardik Pandya-led side got the better of four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. The defending champions will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum as they are set to face Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 4.

The match between DC and GT will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Meanwhile, the 16th edition of IPL did not start well for Delhi. David Warner’s men, in their season opener, had to suffer a 50-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals had last faced each other in April 2022 and the former emerged victorious in that contest by 14 runs.

Delhi Weather Forecast For DC vs GT

Rain, overcast conditions and wind greeted Delhi residence on Tuesday morning. Rain could play the spoilsport during the Delhi vs Gujarat game. The weather has been quite unpredictable for the past few days in the national capital. The forecast for today was that of a largely clear weather though.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has helped batters in the IPL over the years. In the bowling segment, spinners are expected to get some assistance from the pitch.

DC vs GT Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

DC vs GT: How to Live Stream For Free

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

