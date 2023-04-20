DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Delhi Weather Forecast And Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Report: The toss was delayed due to rain. With five defeats under their belt, Delhi Capitals’ chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs seem quite impossible already. The David Warner-led side have been miserable both in batting and bowling. In the batting unit, skipper Warner is the franchise’s only ray of hope. The Aussie veteran has so far notched up 228 runs at an average of 45.60. In their season opener, Delhi Capitals were thrashed by Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs. Bottom-placed Delhi Capitals will now be aiming for their first win of the season when they take the field on Thursday. In their next match, they will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The two sides had last time faced each other in April 2022 and Delhi Capitals had emerged victorious in that contest by four wickets.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL 2023 has so far been full of fluctuations. Nitish Rana’s men kicked off their campaign with a seven-run defeat (DLS method) against Punjab Kings. The two-time IPL winners scripted a resounding comeback by winning their next two matches. But Kolkata Knight Riders once again lost the momentum after losing their last two fixtures. With four points from five games, they are now placed in seventh position in the IPL 2023 standings.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to help both batters and bowlers. The Delhi ground has, over the years, produced a number of high-scoring affairs.

Weather Report:

The weather in Delhi is expected to be clear on April 20. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The wind speed will be around 11m/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 21 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 53 per cent.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

