DC vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: David Warner Hits Fifty as Delhi Capitals End Losing Streak With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Earlier, Andre Russell managed to take Kolkata Knight Riders to a respectable total of 127 from a situation where even 100 looked difficult for them. He scored unbeaten 38 runs, while Jason Roy hit 43 runs. Delhi Capitals bowlers put up a collective effort at their den as Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel shared two wickets each for them. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl after the rain delayed the flick of the coin for more than an hour at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi made a couple of changes in their XI as Phill Salt and Ishant Sharma got chances. While Kolkata Knight Riders make four changes as Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya and Mandeep Singh got chances. Key players out of form. Five defeats in a row. Question mark over the future of their head coach. Their owner openly critical of the team’s performances.

Injury concerns. And then reports of players complaining of equipment missing from their kits. In IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals can’t seem to catch a break. Trouble seems to be following the franchise. While fellow strugglers have started hitting form, DC continue to languish at the bottom. It’s in this backdrop they host Kolkata Knight Riders, a team blowing hot and cold this year. DC are desperate to open their account and a win tonight will do their confidence a world of good and lift the morale in their camp as well.

DC allrounder Mitchell Marsh admitted things aren’t going right for them right now but the squad is working hard for the first win of the season.

“It’s always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game,” Marsh said ahead of the KKR clash.

Marsh himself hasn’t been able to deliver considering his sparkling form for Australia ahead of the season.

Marsh though received a good news as Australia included him in their initial squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Test and he would aim to channelise that positivity on the field.

“Ultimately I haven’t been able to execute in my first three games that I played so far. Like I said before, in times like this you can search for a lot of answers, but ultimately I know that my process works. I know that I’m good enough, so it’s about sticking to that and having the courage to make sure I keep going out there and having really good intent,” Marsh said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here