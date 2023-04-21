DC vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: David Warner Hits Fifty as Delhi Capitals End Losing Streak With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 00:50 IST
New Delhi, India
IPL 2023 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match: David Warner hit another fifty as Delhi Capitals finally managed to end their losing streak with a close win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals suffered a mini-collapse in the middle-order but Axar Patel held his nerves in the final over to hit the winning runs with two balls to spare. Read More
Axar Patel hits the winnings runs as Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the season as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets with four balls to spare. Kulwant Khejroliya bowled a no-ball which completely shifted the momentum in Delhi’s favour. A nervy win for Delhi Capitals despite a good half-century from David Warner. Delhi Capitals (128/6 in 19.2 overs) Beat Kolkata Knight Riders (127) by 4 wickets
Excellent penultimate over from Nitish Rana as five runs came off it. Great captaincy from Rana as he is leading his team from front with the ball. Delhi Capitals need 7 runs from the last over and Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to pull off a heist here. DC 121/6 in 18 overs
Litton Das missed a golden chance of stumping Lalit Yadav. It was an easy chance as Lalit was way out of the crease but Litton fumbled. Kolkata Knight Riders also wasted their two reviews in the attempt to get Axar Patel out. DC 116/6 in 18 overs
OUT! Top bowling from Nitish Rana as he removes Aman Khan for a duck here. Excellent bowling from the KKR captain as he got the turn and hit the top of off stump to put pressure on Delhi Capitals. KKR are keeping this game alive. DC 111/6 in 16.2 overs
Manish Pandey went for a big shot but failed to clear the boundary rope and got caught by Rinku Singh. It seems like Kolkata Knight Riders are not looking to back down as they still have a belief to pull off a heist here. Pandey departs for 19, Anukul Roy gets his second. DC 110/5 in 15.5 overs
A big over for Delhi Capitals as both Manish Pandey and Axar Patel hit a boundary each to collect 11 runs off it. Off night for Sunil Narine as he failed to create any impact with both bat and ball. DC 104/4 in 15 overs
Varun Chakaravarthy strikes again and this time he gets the big fish David Warner for 57. It was absolute plumb in front of wicket and Warner took a review in the quest to survive but ended up wasting it only. DC 93/4 in 13.1 overs
A couple of tidy overs as 10 runs came off them but Delhi Capitals doesn’t need to panic here as the required run rate is 5. KKR need a miraculous effort here to get back into the game as Delhi Capitals are all over here. DC 93/3 in 13 overs
Fifty For David Warner! His fourth this season and 59th in IPL! Absolute legend of the game. He reaches the mark with a four and the whole DC dugout stood up to applause him for his knock. DC 83/3 in 11 overs
Another good over from Nitish Rana as four runs came off it. Kolkata Knight Riders are crawling back in the game but they need to get the big wicket of David Warner here as he is in good touch tonight and scoring at a healthy rate. DC 73/3 in 10 overs
OUT! Not an ideal debut as batter for Phill Salt as he hit straight into Anukul Roy’s hands who was attentive to take a catch on his bowling. Delhi Capitals three down in the chase but David Warner is still in the middle here. DC 67/3 in 8.1 overs
OUT! Nitish Rana with a golden arm strikes on the second ball after time-out to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for two. The Aussie went for a big shot but found substitute David Wiese on the boundary rope. Big wicket for KKR but they need more here. DC 66/2 in 7.2 overs
David Warner continues his onslaught despite Prithvi Shaw’s departure. He smashed Sunil Narine for four boundaries and collected 17 runs off the over. KKR are in deep trouble as David Warner is in the mood today to get the two points for his team at any cost. DC 61/1 in 6 overs
Varun Chakaravarthy draws the first blood here as he castles Prithvi Shaw for 13. Varun got hit for a four on the first ball but bounced back immediately as Shaw went for a cut but failed to find the connection and edged it back to stumps. DC 38/1 in 4.3 overs
A tidy over from Sunil Narine as only three runs came off it. Delhi Capitals have got a perfect start here in this chase and they can finally smell two points here. DC 34/0 in 4 overs
A couple of boundaries more for David Warner as Delhi Capitals are off to a flying start in a moderate chase here. 12 runs came from Andre Russell’s over. The pressure is mounting on KKR here. DC 31/0 in 3 overs
A big over for Delhi Capitals as 13 runs came off it. Prithvi Shaw slammed a boundary on the first ball while David Warner smacked back-to-back boundaries later in the over. Not a good start for Kulwant Khejroliya. DC 19/0 in 2 overs
David Warner started the chase with a powerful boundary over mid-wicket but Umesh Yadav bounced back well to give away just six runs off the over. There is no required run rate pressure tonight and Delhi Capitals have to take advantage of it. DC 6/0 in 1 over
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are in the middle to open the innings for Delhi Capitals. Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings with the ball.
Hat-trick of sixes in the final over and Andre Russell managed to take Kolkata Knight Riders over 125. After missing out on the first ball Russell smashed Mukesh Kumar hard on the next three balls to hit hat-trick of sixes. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy got run out on the final ball of the innings. Kolkata Knight Riders 127 all-out in 20 overs
Excellent penultimate over from Kuldeep Yadav as only three runs came off it. Now the pressure is on Andre Russell to get big runs from the final over of the innings. KKR 108/9 in 19 overs
After a short break Anrich Nortje stood up and completed his over and five runs came off it. Andre Russell managed to get just one boundary off it. KKR `105/9 in 18 overs
Andre Russell smashed it straight to Anrich Nortje and it looks like the Proteas pacer is in pain. Nortje failed to get his foot off the way from Russell’s powerful shot on the follow-through.
Only three runs came off Mukesh Kumar’s over and out of which two came from wide balls. Mukesh managed to keep Andre Russell silent with his tight bowling but KKR touched the 100-run mark. KKR 100/9 in 17 overs
Poor shot from Umesh Yadav! He tried to attack Anrich Nortje which was avoidable. Andre Russell is waiting for his turn on the other end but the batters are not giving him enough support here. KKR 96/9 in 15.4 overs
Kuldeep Yadav gets his second here as Anukul Roy departs for a golden duck. He came off as an impact player in place of Venkatesh Iyer and got out on the first ball itself. The Impact Player backfired big time for KKR here. KKR 93/8 in 14.5 overs
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav finally gets the wicket and gets the big wicket of Jason Roy. Kuldeep is all pumped up after the wicket. Roy went for the sweep shot but fails to find the gap and got caught by Aman Khan. A very big wicket at this juncture of the game. KKR 93/7 in 14.4 overs
Finally, a big over for Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy Andre Russell as he smashed Mitchell Marsh for a six and a four. KKR need to maintain this momentum to score something near 150 from here. KKR 92/6 in 14 overs
Anrich Nortje returned to the attack and delivered a tight over here as only four runs came off it. Kolkata Knight Riders are under immense pressure here only Andre Russell can pull them back in the game from here. KKR 77/6 in 13 overs
Prithvi Shaw in for Ishant Sharma as Impact Player!
Injury concerns. And then reports of players complaining of equipment missing from their kits. In IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals can’t seem to catch a break. Trouble seems to be following the franchise. While fellow strugglers have started hitting form, DC continue to languish at the bottom. It’s in this backdrop they host Kolkata Knight Riders, a team blowing hot and cold this year. DC are desperate to open their account and a win tonight will do their confidence a world of good and lift the morale in their camp as well.
DC allrounder Mitchell Marsh admitted things aren’t going right for them right now but the squad is working hard for the first win of the season.
“It’s always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game,” Marsh said ahead of the KKR clash.
Marsh himself hasn’t been able to deliver considering his sparkling form for Australia ahead of the season.
Marsh though received a good news as Australia included him in their initial squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Test and he would aim to channelise that positivity on the field.
“Ultimately I haven’t been able to execute in my first three games that I played so far. Like I said before, in times like this you can search for a lot of answers, but ultimately I know that my process works. I know that I’m good enough, so it’s about sticking to that and having the courage to make sure I keep going out there and having really good intent,” Marsh said.
News18 Live Blog Team