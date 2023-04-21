Trends :LSG VS GT LIVEMI VS PBKS LIVEMI vs PBKS Dream11LSG VS GT Dream11Mumbai Pitch Report
Home / Cricketnext / DC vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: David Warner Hits Fifty as Delhi Capitals End Losing Streak With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: David Warner Hits Fifty as Delhi Capitals End Losing Streak With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow DC vs KKR live score and latest updates (Sportzpics)

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Follow all the latest ball-by-ball coverage from the IPL 2023 match between DC and KKR from Arun Jaitley Stadium

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 00:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match: David Warner hit another fifty as Delhi Capitals finally managed to end their losing streak with a close win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals suffered a mini-collapse in the middle-order but Axar Patel held his nerves in the final over to hit the winning runs with two balls to spare. Read More

Apr 21, 2023 00:21 IST

Delhi Capitals (128/6 in 19.2 overs) Beat Kolkata Knight Riders (127) by 4 wickets

Axar Patel hits the winnings runs as Delhi Capitals registered their first win of the season as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets with four balls to spare. Kulwant Khejroliya bowled a no-ball which completely shifted the momentum in Delhi’s favour. A nervy win for Delhi Capitals despite a good half-century from David Warner. Delhi Capitals (128/6 in 19.2 overs) Beat Kolkata Knight Riders (127) by 4 wickets

Apr 21, 2023 00:16 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

Excellent penultimate over from Nitish Rana as five runs came off it. Great captaincy from Rana as he is leading his team from front with the ball. Delhi Capitals need 7 runs from the last over and Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to pull off a heist here. DC 121/6 in 18 overs 

Advertisement
Apr 21, 2023 00:09 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

Litton Das missed a golden chance of stumping Lalit Yadav. It was an easy chance as Lalit was way out of the crease but Litton fumbled. Kolkata Knight Riders also wasted their two reviews in the attempt to get Axar Patel out. DC 116/6 in 18 overs 

Apr 20, 2023 23:59 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Rana Strikes Again

OUT! Top bowling from Nitish Rana as he removes Aman Khan for a duck here. Excellent bowling from the KKR captain as he got the turn and hit the top of off stump to put pressure on Delhi Capitals. KKR are keeping this game alive. DC 111/6 in 16.2 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:56 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL Updates: Pandey Departs!

Manish Pandey went for a big shot but failed to clear the boundary rope and got caught by Rinku Singh. It seems like Kolkata Knight Riders are not looking to back down as they still have a belief to pull off a heist here. Pandey departs for 19, Anukul Roy gets his second. DC 110/5 in 15.5 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:50 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

A big over for Delhi Capitals as both Manish Pandey and Axar Patel hit a boundary each to collect 11 runs off it. Off night for Sunil Narine as he failed to create any impact with both bat and ball. DC 104/4 in 15 overs

Advertisement
Apr 20, 2023 23:42 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Warner Departs!

Varun Chakaravarthy strikes again and this time he gets the big fish David Warner for 57. It was absolute plumb in front of wicket and Warner took a review in the quest to survive but ended up wasting it only. DC 93/4 in 13.1 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:40 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

A couple of tidy overs as 10 runs came off them but Delhi Capitals doesn’t need to panic here as the required run rate is 5. KKR need a miraculous effort here to get back into the game as Delhi Capitals are all over here. DC 93/3 in 13 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:29 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Warner Hits Fifty!

Fifty For David Warner! His fourth this season and 59th in IPL! Absolute legend of the game. He reaches the mark with a  four and the whole DC dugout stood up to applause him for his knock. DC 83/3 in 11 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:27 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

Another good over from Nitish Rana as four runs came off it. Kolkata Knight Riders are crawling back in the game but they need to get the big wicket of David Warner here as he is in good touch tonight and scoring at a healthy rate. DC 73/3 in 10 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:22 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Salt Departs!

OUT! Not an ideal debut as batter for Phill Salt as he hit straight into Anukul Roy’s hands who was attentive to take a catch on his bowling. Delhi Capitals three down in the chase but David Warner is still in the middle here. DC 67/3 in 8.1 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:16 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Marsh Fails Again!

OUT! Nitish Rana with a golden arm strikes on the second ball after time-out to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for two. The Aussie went for a big shot but found substitute David Wiese on the boundary rope. Big wicket for KKR but they need more here. DC 66/2 in 7.2 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:08 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: No Stopping for Warner!

David Warner continues his onslaught despite Prithvi Shaw’s departure. He smashed Sunil Narine for four boundaries and collected 17 runs off the over. KKR are in deep trouble as David Warner is in the mood today to get the two points for his team at any cost. DC 61/1 in 6 overs

Apr 20, 2023 23:00 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Shaw Falls!

Varun Chakaravarthy draws the first blood here as he castles Prithvi Shaw for 13. Varun got hit for a four on the first ball but bounced back immediately as Shaw went for a cut but failed to find the connection and edged it back to stumps. DC 38/1 in 4.3 overs

Apr 20, 2023 22:58 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

A tidy over from Sunil Narine as only three runs came off it. Delhi Capitals have got a perfect start here in this chase and they can finally smell two points here. DC 34/0 in 4 overs

Apr 20, 2023 22:55 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL: Warner on Fire!

A couple of boundaries more for David Warner as Delhi Capitals are off to a flying start in a moderate chase here. 12 runs came from Andre Russell’s over. The pressure is mounting on KKR here. DC 31/0 in 3 overs

Apr 20, 2023 22:49 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL

A big over for Delhi Capitals as 13 runs came off it. Prithvi Shaw slammed a boundary on the first ball while David Warner smacked back-to-back boundaries later in the over. Not a good start for Kulwant Khejroliya. DC 19/0 in 2 overs

Apr 20, 2023 22:44 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

David Warner started the chase with a powerful boundary over mid-wicket but Umesh Yadav bounced back well to give away just six runs off the over. There is no required run rate pressure tonight and Delhi Capitals have to take advantage of it. DC 6/0 in 1 over

Apr 20, 2023 22:39 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are in the middle to open the innings for Delhi Capitals. Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings with the ball.

Apr 20, 2023 22:25 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders 127 all-out in 20 overs

Hat-trick of sixes in the final over and Andre Russell managed to take Kolkata Knight Riders over 125. After missing out on the first ball Russell smashed Mukesh Kumar hard on the next three balls to hit hat-trick of sixes. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy got run out on the final ball of the innings. Kolkata Knight Riders 127 all-out in 20 overs 

Apr 20, 2023 22:19 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Excellent penultimate over from Kuldeep Yadav as only three runs came off it. Now the pressure is on Andre Russell to get big runs from the final over of the innings. KKR 108/9 in 19 overs

Apr 20, 2023 22:18 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

After a short break Anrich Nortje stood up and completed his over and five runs came off it. Andre Russell managed to get just one boundary off it. KKR `105/9 in 18 overs

Apr 20, 2023 22:10 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Andre Russell smashed it straight to Anrich Nortje and it looks like the Proteas pacer is in pain. Nortje failed to get his foot off the way from Russell’s powerful shot on the follow-through.

Apr 20, 2023 22:08 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Only three runs came off Mukesh Kumar’s over and out of which two came from wide balls. Mukesh managed to keep Andre Russell silent with his tight bowling but KKR touched the 100-run mark. KKR 100/9 in 17 overs

Apr 20, 2023 21:59 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Nortje Gets Umesh!

Poor shot from Umesh Yadav! He tried to attack Anrich Nortje which was avoidable. Andre Russell is waiting for his turn on the other end but the batters are not giving him enough support here. KKR 96/9 in 15.4 overs

Apr 20, 2023 21:53 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Two in Two For Kuldeep!

Kuldeep Yadav gets his second here as Anukul Roy departs for a golden duck. He came off as an impact player in place of Venkatesh Iyer and got out on the first ball itself. The Impact Player backfired big time for KKR here. KKR 93/8 in 14.5 overs

Apr 20, 2023 21:52 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Kuldeep Gets Roy!

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav finally gets the wicket and gets the big wicket of Jason Roy. Kuldeep is all pumped up after the wicket. Roy went for the sweep shot but fails to find the gap and got caught by Aman Khan. A very big wicket at this juncture of the game. KKR 93/7 in 14.4 overs

Apr 20, 2023 21:48 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Russell Breaks Shackles!

Finally, a big over for Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy Andre Russell as he smashed Mitchell Marsh for a six and a four. KKR need to maintain this momentum to score something near 150 from here. KKR 92/6 in 14 overs

Apr 20, 2023 21:42 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Anrich Nortje returned to the attack and delivered a tight over here as only four runs came off it. Kolkata Knight Riders are under immense pressure here only Andre Russell can pull them back in the game from here. KKR 77/6 in 13 overs

Apr 20, 2023 21:36 IST

DC vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw in for Ishant Sharma as Impact Player!

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

Earlier, Andre Russell managed to take Kolkata Knight Riders to a respectable total of 127 from a situation where even 100 looked difficult for them. He scored unbeaten 38 runs, while Jason Roy hit 43 runs. Delhi Capitals bowlers put up a collective effort at their den as Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel shared two wickets each for them. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl after the rain delayed the flick of the coin for more than an hour at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi made a couple of changes in their XI as Phill Salt and Ishant Sharma got chances. While Kolkata Knight Riders make four changes as Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya and Mandeep Singh got chances. Key players out of form. Five defeats in a row. Question mark over the future of their head coach. Their owner openly critical of the team’s performances.

Injury concerns. And then reports of players complaining of equipment missing from their kits. In IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals can’t seem to catch a break. Trouble seems to be following the franchise. While fellow strugglers have started hitting form, DC continue to languish at the bottom. It’s in this backdrop they host Kolkata Knight Riders, a team blowing hot and cold this year. DC are desperate to open their account and a win tonight will do their confidence a world of good and lift the morale in their camp as well.

DC allrounder Mitchell Marsh admitted things aren’t going right for them right now but the squad is working hard for the first win of the season.

“It’s always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game,” Marsh said ahead of the KKR clash.

Marsh himself hasn’t been able to deliver considering his sparkling form for Australia ahead of the season.

Marsh though received a good news as Australia included him in their initial squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Test and he would aim to channelise that positivity on the field.

“Ultimately I haven’t been able to execute in my first three games that I played so far. Like I said before, in times like this you can search for a lot of answers, but ultimately I know that my process works. I know that I’m good enough, so it’s about sticking to that and having the courage to make sure I keep going out there and having really good intent,” Marsh said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here