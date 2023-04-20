DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV, Online

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will be desperate to register a win when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on April 20. The 2021 finalists have lost all five matches that they have played and time is running out for them as they are on the verge of getting knocked out. David Warner and Co have not played like a team and will face a tough challenge from Kolkata Knight Riders. Furthermore, Warner will have to lead from the front and show intent with the bat if Delhi are to salvage their fledging campaign. On the other hand, Nitish Rana-led Kolkata have lost their last two fixtures and would want to register a convincing win against this Delhi team. Kolkata team management will surely recognize that this game is a great opportunity for them to win by a wide margin and improve their net run rate.

Ahead of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 20.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 20.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

DC vs KKR Full Squads

DC: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Phil Salt, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

